Startup venture program gets $10 million from Future Drought Fund

Food and agriculture innovation advisory and venture builder, Beanstalk, is launching a new venture studio to focus on drought resilience products and services for Australian farmers.
The $10 million initiative is supported by the Future Drought Fund to boost drought resilience in Australia.
The project will take eight start-ups - with expressions of interest already open - to market and provide hands-on commercialisation support for almost 100 others in the first two years, the company said in a statement.
Beanstalk AgTech advises and connects food producers, startups, investors, governments and international development organisations (IDOs) to help realise agriculture's potential.
Expressions of interest opened on May 24 for innovators and researchers with intellectual property (IP).
The company said in its statement a dedicated team of 10 experienced founders would provide direct commercialisation support through a groundbreaking agtech venture studio.
The Drought Venture Studio would provide a level of direct support to new agtech ventures at their earliest stage and successful innovators would also receive 12 months of hands-on support from the specialist team of venture builders and be matched with an experienced co-founder for commercialisation and launch.
Beanstalk Agtech directior, Cal Archibald, said Australian agriculture faced some of the most extreme drought conditions in the world.
"Partnership with the Future Drought Fund allows us to offer unprecedented support for researchers and innovators, and to launch new drought resilience solutions that will help Australian farmers and share our knowledge with the world," he said.
The venture studio would run a competitive selection process but did not take equity in each drought-focused venture.
Participation would also be free for selected innovators and ventures.
"Our focus is clear - we are here to work with farmers and industry to define the problems that they need better tools to solve, and to capitalise on our national legacy of drought resilience and expertise," Mr Archibald said.
Over the next two years, 96 participants would engage in a 90-day program, with the top eight transformative solutions receiving one year of dedicated support to launch at a global scale.
"Launching new ventures is hard. Especially in agriculture, with so many different stakeholders, huge distances and adversity in the climate," said the venture studio's head of venture building, Jeremy Youker.
"It can rarely ever feel like we are working on the same problems, or heading in the same direction together"
He said the venture studio approach to building new solutions in agriculture was something new, but urgently needed.
"With the Australian government's focus on drought resilience in the coming years, we anticipate an influx of innovations looking for support and investment," he said.
"Our goal is to get the IP holders, the customers, the supply chain, and the investors all heading in the same direction."
The first cohort will kick off from August 2024.
