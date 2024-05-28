The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Startup venture program gets $10 million from Future Drought Fund

Updated May 28 2024 - 3:19pm, first published 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Startup venture program gets $10 million from Future Drought Fund
Startup venture program gets $10 million from Future Drought Fund

Food and agriculture innovation advisory and venture builder, Beanstalk, is launching a new venture studio to focus on drought resilience products and services for Australian farmers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.