Settings for the 'right' national future

While the Prime Minister is busy subsidising billions towards a future "made in Australia" - why not just get the settings right for a future "grown in Australia"?
Our nation's farmers are facing adverse settings and the highest cost of production they've ever seen, with the price of inputs sky high and farm gate prices staggeringly low.
Meanwhile, the costs of supply chain logistics - be it from paddock to plate or from fibre to fashion - are astronomical, and especially so when compared to our overseas competitors.
At last count, the processing costs per head for beef cattle in Australia were 24 per cent higher than those in the United States, our largest competitor.
Couple that with labour costs and fuel prices far exceeding that of our American counterparts and far worse road infrastructure - and you get the picture when it comes to our cost of production.
Recently, we saw sheep prices dip as low as a dollar, while supermarkets still sold legs of lamb at a "discounted" rate of eight dollars or more per kilogram.
The numbers aren't stacking up - but the questions are. And getting agriculture settings right for the prosperity of the nation is the key.
How can the cost of our consumers' weekly shop increase by $37 in a year, while our farmers are feeling increasing pain?
Input costs, supply chain woes and - make no mistake, the middlemen - are making risks in farming nearly impossible to manage.
Farmers should not be facing farm gate prices lower than the price of producing healthy plants and healthy animals.
Sheep should never again be sold for less than the cost of the tags we put in their ears to trace them.
Our supply chain, its systems and infrastructure must get up to scratch - and our middlemen must be made accountable.
If we're going to make anything in Australia, let's start with growing things in Australia. Without farmers, there's no food and fibre - and people will be left hungry and cold.
