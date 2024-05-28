The Land
Home/Rural Life

Sowing roots in the bush: Georgie Cavanagh swaps city office for the farm

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
May 28 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgie Cavanagh with her partner Curtis Adams and their daughter Amelia Hazel Adams, 14 weeks, on the farm. Georgie wears the Carlotta and Gee shirt and short in rosa. Picture by Georgie Cavanagh Photography
Georgie Cavanagh with her partner Curtis Adams and their daughter Amelia Hazel Adams, 14 weeks, on the farm. Georgie wears the Carlotta and Gee shirt and short in rosa. Picture by Georgie Cavanagh Photography

From the heart of Sydney to living life on a mixed farm near Narromine, entrepreneur and recent mother Georgie Cavanagh has loved every minute of her tree change.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Dubbo based journalist covering Central NSW for The Land. Got a yarn? Drop me a line at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.