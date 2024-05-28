Sowing roots in the bush: Georgie Cavanagh swaps city office for the farm

From the heart of Sydney to living life on a mixed farm near Narromine, entrepreneur and recent mother Georgie Cavanagh has loved every minute of her tree change.
While relocating to the Central West has been a huge move for Georgie, the ability to continue working on her french linen bedding and homeware business, Carlotta and Gee, has made all the difference.
To add even more to the mix, Georgie and her partner Curtis Adams, welcomed their first child Amelia Hazel Adams 14 weeks ago.
"Being in the country has been full on, not just because I'm learning how to raise a child but also because there is so much happening on the farm that I'm learning about," she said.
"I think because the regions play a huge part in our business with so many of our clients living in the country, it has been really good that I can do my business from here [on the farm], and it is even better."
Georgie co-founded Carlotta and Gee with her friend and business partner Carlotta Casals four and a half years ago.
What began as a side hustle, exploded by 365 per cent during COVID-19 into an incredibly successful business with stockists right across the country.
"When we got our first order and five boxes arrived we thought that was huge, but now we have semi trailers coming in every month to our warehouse in Sydney and that stock is gone in a month," Georgie said.
"That whole time we've grown organically and all the small things have now led us both to where we are today.
"A lot of people talk about doing things, but I think actually doing them is the hardest part."
Having moved to the farm in 2023, Georgie said people often asked her if she ever felt lonely.
"I can do my job from anywhere, I don't need to be on the ground everyday, but also there is so much going on at the farm as well," she said.
"When I moved to the farm, everyday I kept saying to my partner Curtis I have a new story from when I went to Trangie and visited The Studio, or our friend Kat from the Rural Trader in Nevertire.
"Grace Brennan from Buy from the Bush is near [Warren] and photographer Clancy Paine lives a few farms down the road.
"It is quite incredible that there are so many female entrepreneurs around here, whether they're on a farm or in town they're here, there are lots of things happening and that really excites me.
"It would be different if I couldn't do my job from here, that would have made it really tough."
With plenty of plans on the horizon, Georgie welcomes the next chapter of Carlotta and Gee, one that she hopes will generate new conversations and interest.
"We're going to launch a kids range which is really exciting. It is set to release at the end of the year," she said.
"We're going to do different things like cot sheets, mini quilts, little pyjamas and a few more colours and designs for single beds.
"The flax which is grown in Normandy, France, we're also looking to see if we can grow it here. We're just looking at the moment, but imagine if we could grow our own, that would be amazing."
To learn more visit @carlottaandgee on Instagram or via their website.
