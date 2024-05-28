The Land

State's second soil carbon project to be awarded ACCUs

May 28 2024 - 6:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An aerial view showing a typical grazing density of stock in the Cheyenne Soil Carbon Project near Walcha. Picture supplied by CarbonLink.
An aerial view showing a typical grazing density of stock in the Cheyenne Soil Carbon Project near Walcha. Picture supplied by CarbonLink.

A multi-generational beef cattle farm near Walcha in the Northern Tablelands has achieved the milestone of hosting the second soil carbon project in NSW to generate Australian carbon credit units (ACCUs).

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.