State's second soil carbon project to be awarded ACCUs

A multi-generational beef cattle farm near Walcha in the Northern Tablelands has achieved the milestone of hosting the second soil carbon project in NSW to generate Australian carbon credit units (ACCUs).
The Cheyenne Soil Carbon Project, which covers 578 hectares of the 760ha property, has been awarded 12,486 ACCUs by the national Clean Energy Regulator.
Across the five-year reporting period to November 2021, changes in land management practices generated around 21.6 ACCUs per hectare, or 4.3 ACCUs a hectare per year.
Nick Blomfield is the manager of the Cheyenne Pastoral Partnership.
"The single biggest change we made at Cheyenne was increasing stock density and grazing intensity in our paddocks," Mr Blomfield said.
"Combined with the application of organic material, we have seen a big increase in microbial stimulation and photosynthetic capacity.
"The result is a sustainable improvement to the structure and fertility of the soil."
The Cheyenne Soil Carbon Project began in 2016.
In partnership with soil carbon farming advisor, CarbonLink, the key land management changes included:
Cheyenne now carries an average of 500 head of cattle, a doubling of capacity over the past 30 years.
Mr Blomfield attributes this growth to improvements in soil quality, and he wants more farmers to follow his lead.
"While our farm may be small on a national scale, this result demonstrates the immense potential of small farms to drive change," he said.
"If we collectively commit to sustainability through carbon farming practices, together we can have a significant positive impact on the environment."
The Cheyenne Soil Carbon Project was registered under the 2014 Soil Carbon Method.
It was subsequently varied to comply with the 2018 and 2021 methods to facilitate the calculation of the ACCUs.
A comprehensive review of the project was undertaken by an independent, qualified audit company to ensure compliance with the legislation.
