Say farewell to windmills on the long paddock

The iconic windmill on the long paddock will no longer be a feature across the state as they are being replaced with solar-powered pumps.
Local Land Services (LLS) is set to undertake more than $950,000 in works replacing windmills with solar-powered pumps to bring watering points on travelling stock reserves (TSRs) into the 21st century.
A major skill shortage in windmill maintenance has developed in recent years with the number of skilled technicians dwindling.
"We are doing the solar upgrades due to succession planning, which is a main one for us, we have an ageing workforce and it's harder to get people who are qualified that can work on windmills," LLS north west TSR team leader Mal Scott said.
Mr Scott said the transfer to solar was also a "major money saver" as larger windmills were costly to remove as they took days to pull up to maintain, while pipe on a solar pump could be replaced in a day.
He said a new design was being used for windmills that have been pulled out of dams that use siphon pump technology.
"Previously what happened when a dam gets low it draws mud into them, which is not a problem with a windmill as you pull the siphon pump out and clean it, but to convert to solar it destroys the pump," he said.
"To combat the issue we came up with a float foot valve design that we put in the dam, which is exciting technology."
There are 37 windmills planned to be converted to solar pumps in 2024 in several LLS regions, including Riverina, Central West, Western, North West, Northern Tablelands, Hunter and Murray.
Replacing windmills as the primary water pumps on these TSRs will not only improve health and safety outcomes for the staff tasked with maintaining them, but will also create cost savings and reduce the frequency of site maintenance visits required.
Fencing will also be constructed to ensure the newly installed technology is protected.
It comes after the LLS upgraded water infrastructure and installed solar powered pumps on 40 TSRs across NSW last year as part of an ongoing works program.
LLS business partner, Sam Hand, said water infrastructure was critical to supporting travelling livestock across the TSR network the LLS manages.
"Transitioning to solar pumps will not only reduce ongoing service and maintenance costs, but will also ensure improved water requirements for livestock," Mr Hand said.
"By decommissioning these windmills, we are also going to reduce the risk of safety incidents associated with maintaining outdated technology."
Mr Hand said incorporating the latest technology on the reserves would ensure the network was used and preserved for generations to come.
"We are committed to maintaining a productive, healthy and sustainable TSR network so our industries and the communities they support can prosper," he said.
The decommissioned windmills will go out to public tenders, with many enquires already received for ornamental projects or some refurbished to be used as second windmill.
