The Land
Say farewell to windmills on the long paddock

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated May 29 2024 - 8:56am, first published 6:47am
Windmills will soon be a thing of the past on traveling stock reserves. Photo: LLS
The iconic windmill on the long paddock will no longer be a feature across the state as they are being replaced with solar-powered pumps.

