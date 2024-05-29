The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Mixed rice grower reaction to industry marketing shakeup

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
May 29 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rice Growers Association (RGA) president Peter Herrmann. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.
Rice Growers Association (RGA) president Peter Herrmann. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.

In one of the biggest marketing shake-ups for the rice industry in nearly a century, there has been a mixed reaction from growers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.