High rainfall grazing block near Bathurst sold for almost $2m

A high rainfall grazing block south of Bathurst has sold for almost $2 million.
Red Hill, a farm on Trunkey Road offers incredible views but no home to sell for $1,970,000.
The block takes in 201 hectares (497 acres) so at the selling price, made $3964 per acre for its owners.
Located in the Central Tablelands, about 50km south-west of Bathurst, the block offered its new buyer with predominately red basalt soils and about 830mm annual average rainfall.
Agents from Elders Emms Mooney suggested buyers had the opportunity to build on it, with a suggested building entitlement in place.
Water is a feature with Grove Creek frontage and good spring fed dams across the property with an elevation of 890-965 metres.
It has a long super history with potential to further improve production.
The region experiences cool winters and mild summers ideal for pasture growth and cropping.
It has that creek frontage plus 17 dams, some spring fed.
Farm improvements include combination steel cattle/sheep yards with all-weather access plus second set of steel sheep yards.
There are three large header tanks with a poly pipe laid for a reticulation system but no troughs yet connected.
Power runs through the property.
