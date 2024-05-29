The Land
Home/Property

High rainfall grazing block near Bathurst sold for almost $2m

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 29 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

A high rainfall grazing block south of Bathurst has sold for almost $2 million.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.