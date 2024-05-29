The Land

Historic fine following unauthorised land clearing

May 30 2024 - 9:00am
Extent of the unauthorised land clearing at Canyonleigh. Photo: supplied
Extent of the unauthorised land clearing at Canyonleigh. Photo: supplied

A landowner has been fined $135,000, and ordered to pay prosecutor's costs, after clearing over five hectares of native vegetation on their property without authorisation in Canyonleigh, in the Southern Highlands.

