Armidale heifers attract bids as high as $1020

The Top of the Range Weaner Sale at Armidale has been quoted dearer than last month's sale, reflecting the high demand and competitive nature of the market as buyers from the Northern Tablelands and the Goondiwindi region of southern Queensland vie for quality Angus steers and heifers.
The New England Livestock Agents yarded 2373 head on Monday, which averaged an overall price of 348 cents a kilogram.
This was an increase of 15c/kg compared with last month's sale average of 333c/kg for almost 3870 weaners.
In the weight range of up to 200kg, 171 steers sold from 208c/kg to 524c/kg, averaging 422c/kg. The price range in dollars a head was from $156 to $823, averaging $714.
Steers in the 200kg to 280kg range made from 220c/kg to 448c/kg, averaging 388c/kg for 673 head. They returned between $473 and $1184, averaging $961.
Steers from 280kg to 330kg made 205c/kg to 434c/kg, averaging 385c/kg, or from $579 to $1398, averaging $1181.
Steers weighing 330kg to 400kg made 212c/kg to 410c/kg, averaging 375c/kg. They returned $720 to $1444, averaging $1292.
Light heifers up to 200kg sold between 120c/kg and 328c/kg, averaging 278c/kg, or $122 to $649, averaging $495. Heifers 200kg to 280kg made 155c/kg to 350c/kg, averaging 297c/kg, or $380 to $876, averaging $710.
Heifers weighing 280kg to 330kg ranged from 250c/kg to 326c/kg, averaging 311c/kg. They returned between $710 and $1020, averaging $942.
Armitage and Buckley's co-director and principal, Luke Heagney, said the market for steers was firm to slightly dearer than last month's weaner sale.
However, it was the heifer portion that enjoyed the most gains, he said.
"Throughout the sale, I thought the heifers were up 20c/kg to 30c/kg," Mr Heagney said.
Blake O'Reilly, Australian Property and Livestock Guyra said a highlight of the sale was in the range of 170kg to 220kg, which in some cases rose by 80c/kg.
"It was a very solid sale. The New England is hurrying into winter, and people were making the most of an opportunity," he said.
Mr O'Reilly said another highlight was the lessening of a price difference between Angus cattle and other breeds, such as Hereford and Speckle Park steers and heifers.
"I think that was due to people chasing weight in cattle to put on crops and interest from the north.
"It's about the time of year when weight is a requirement," he said.
One of the volume buyers in the sale was Queensland agent Cody Scott, the owner of the TopX Goondiwindi franchise.
Mr Scott said oat and barley crops in his region were growing well, providing plenty of opportunity for growing cattle.
He bought the first pen of the sale, a pen of 17 Angus steers, account RI Reid Trust, with 17 Glenavon blood steers averaging 300kg, making 404c/kg, returning $1212.
John and Julie Newsome, Kamaruka, Deepwater, sold a pen of 25 Dulverton and Wattle Top Angus steers, averaging 276kg for 422c/kg and returning $1167.
Justin and Katie Newsome, Riversong North, Deepwater, sold 13 Bald Blair-blood steers averaging 424kg for 248c/kg, returning $1051. They also sold a pen of nine steers averaging 178kg for 464c/kg, returning $825.
Trevor Hulbert, Dorrigo, sold four Charolais cross steers, averaging 319kg for 332c/kg, while Lloyd Walker, also from Dorrigo, sold seven Angus and Angus cross steers, averaging 312kg for 342c/kg, returning $1067.
Ian Heagney, Mt Duncan, Guyra, sold a pen of 20 Amos Vale-blood Hereford steers for 366c/kg. They averaged 316kg and returned $1157.
Another highlight of the sale was a large draft of Charolais steers, account AR and FL Williams, Uralla, with a pen of 12, averaging 286kg and making 378c/kg to return $1083. Another pen of 27 Williams' Charolais steers, averaging 270kg, made 378c/kg and returned $1023.
Mark and Helen Smith, Armidale, sold 18 Angus steers, averaging 234kg for 440c/kg, returning $1043, while Blenmore Partnership, Uralla sold 11 Hereford steers averaging 255kg at 334c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.