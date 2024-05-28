The Land
Armidale heifers attract bids as high as $1020

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated May 29 2024 - 10:07am, first published 9:30am
The Top of the Range Weaner Sale at Armidale has been quoted dearer than last month's sale, reflecting the high demand and competitive nature of the market as buyers from the Northern Tablelands and the Goondiwindi region of southern Queensland vie for quality Angus steers and heifers.

