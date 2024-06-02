Feral pig program a good start but more is needed

When the NSW Government announced its $13 million feral pig program it was greeted with enthusiasm by many farmers and now that it has reduced the feral pig population by nearly 100,000 across 5300 properties participating in aerial and ground control programs since last October and farmers are regarded it as a good start.
As part of the program, there has been 94 information and training sessions, 8465 one-on-one consultations with landholders about feral pigs and 159,562 kilograms of free bait has been issued to landholders.
And while nobody is questioning the success of the program, but what's next?
With farmers across the state reporting feral pig numbers are on the rise again, they are calling for a commitment from the Government of more funding and increase the magnitude of the fight.
NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin believes that with the state budget due to be announced in a few weeks' time, now is the perfect opportunity to get feral pigs under control before numbers dramatically grow across the state.
"There's reports of feral pigs weighing well over 100 kilograms charging through the paddocks, trashing food crops and killing calves and lambs at the drop of a hat," Mr Martin said.
"These pests are bigger than the people trying to control them - and they are costing landholders many thousands of dollars in lost production and control costs that they simply can't keep up with.
"They're superspreaders of disease and reproduce at a rate that means we need to cull many millions a year to break the breeding cycle, so we have a fight on our hands that we simply can't face alone."
The NSW Government is on track to meet its target of culling 87,000 feral pigs through the Feral Pig Program, but Mr Martin warned funding for pig control must be scaled up significantly in this year's NSW budget to get on top of the problem.
"More than 70,000 pigs have been culled by the state's Feral Pig Program since October last year - and while this has made a dent in the population, we've still got millions of pigs ruining production on our prime agricultural land," Mr Martin said.
"Farmers have been outnumbered, paddocks have been destroyed, and despite our best efforts, no one-man band can get on top of these animals when the numbers are just so wildly out of control.
"If we want to fend off these pests for good, we need to see some serious funding for feral pig control in the NSW budget this June - or else we simply don't stand a chance."
The Government would not comment on if it would increase funding for 2024-2025, instead saying it was proud of the feral pig program, the largest in the country and the largest NSW has seen.
The NSW Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty said the the feral pigs problem is a priority.
"The NSW Government is committed to fixing the biosecurity issues we inherited from the former Government," she said.
"Our Government delivered the highest funding to a feral pig problem the state has seen in the 2023-24 budget, with $13 million going to the Local Land Services to get on with the job.
"While only 97,000 pigs were culled by the former government over five years, so far since October last year our program has controlled 99,451 feral pigs across the state, averaging around 12,000 feral pigs a month."
