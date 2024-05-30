The Land
More time needed for informed decisions?

Denis Howard
Denis Howard
May 31 2024 - 6:45am
NSW Irrigators Council CEO Claire Miller believes the Connectivity Expert Panel must be given more time to submit its final report. Picture by Denis Howard
A major water advocacy group is calling on the NSW Government to extend the timing of the Connectivity Expert Panel report on the Barwon-Darling River after it stated in it's interim findings that the modelling wasn't there to accurately assess the impacts of its recommendations.

Senior Journalist, The Land

