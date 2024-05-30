More time needed for informed decisions?

A major water advocacy group is calling on the NSW Government to extend the timing of the Connectivity Expert Panel report on the Barwon-Darling River after it stated in it's interim findings that the modelling wasn't there to accurately assess the impacts of its recommendations.
NSW Irrigators Council (NSWIC) believes the expert panel must be given more time to "vital data gaps and complete essential socioeconomic impact analysis".
The panel has been reviewing the Barwon-Darling River for eight months, but has only succeeded in proposing targets.
It has a June 30 deadline for its final report and has conceded it may not have all the baseline data required to begin the socioeconomic impact analysis by the due date.
NSWIC CEO Claire Miller said that following a stakeholder meeting in Narrabri, the panel still did not have the data making it impossible to model the potential volume of reduced water access.
Ms Miller also believes the panel doesn't have the river operations expertise to determine if rule changes would achieve the downstream targets.
"The panel's interim report details the socioeconomic analysis required for the Minister to make an informed decision on any possible rules changes," she said.
"Without the data to fill the gaps and inform the socioeconomic analysis, the panel is on track to submit an incomplete report to the Minister.
"This is concerning as farmers stand to lose access to store water in wet times that they need to keep growing food and fibre in dry times.
"This is particularly concerning given the interim report lacks clear evidence that restrictions would in fact deliver the aspirational flow targets.
"The NSW Government must reconsider the timeframes for the final report if this is to be seen as a serious and legitimate exercise."
Ms Miller said data and modelling limitations made it difficult to determine the impacts or the benefits of the panel recommendations, a point the interim report also acknowledged.
"There are no winners in this report. We know the Barwon-Darling River will not significantly benefit from more water unless we also address the other issues making the river sick like cold water pollution and European carp," Ms Miller said.
"The Panel is also recommending changes to the Menindee Lakes operations that would reduce NSW Murray, Victorian and South Australian allocations."
NSW Minister for Water Rose Jackson said that since she came into the role over a year ago, improving river connectivity has been a major priority.
"We need to ensure there is enough water flowing between river systems which is critical for sharing and supporting the health of our communities and our rivers," she said.
"The health of the Barwon-Darling river system and the communities that rely on it are at risk.
"We have seen catastrophic fish deaths in dry times and in wet times, indicating the issues go much deeper than just drought conditions.
"The Connectivity Expert Panel was established to provide independent advice on ways to improve flows for downstream connectivity."
The minister also said that the panels findings and recommendations do not represent NSW Government policy.
"The findings and recommendations released in their interim report are the views of the panel only, and my department is carefully reviewing all interim recommendations," she said.
"I have welcomed the panel making themselves available for community dialogue on their work, and I have been encouraged by people engaging and asking questions.
"We have made it clear that we want to improve connectivity and support a healthy river system and environment.
"In doing this, the work of the panel is just one of the considerations that will be taken into account.
"No decisions will be made without consulting closely with the community, water users, industry groups, Aboriginal people and environmental stakeholders."
Without confirming if the panel needs more time, Ms Jackson said the department will review the report carefully.
"This is about improving connectivity and supporting a healthier river system and environment, but we must be making informed decisions that consider the needs of every water user, which is why we need comprehensive data and analysis before anything is locked in," she said.
"This is a complex issue, which is why we need to take the time to get it right.
"When the final report is handed on June 30 this year, we will carefully review all recommendations and determine next steps."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.