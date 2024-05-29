Weight dictates demand as heavier heifers fetch higher prices

Heavier heifers are fetching highers prices, while the lighter stock market remains volatile and weather dependent.
Numbers at Wagga Wagga have been consistently up and Wagga Regional Livestock director Isaac Hill said it was predominately due to drying conditions.
"As well as whenever we do get rain and we hope it's sooner rather than later the weather will get very cold and feed growth will be very slow," he said.
"A lot of these cattle getting sold would be worth 30 to 40 per cent more than September/October last year - a lot of them are carry over stock and are now surplus and have gained weight in that time."
Mr Hill said there had been a number of feeder weight heifers coming through that had been running with a bull but pregnancy-tested empty or were surplus to requirements.
"There's been a significant number of weaner heifers which are more directly related to the season," he said.
Mr Hill said there was good demand from feedlots and processors.
"The heavier the heifer the higher the demand which is a little bit different to what we traditionally would see," he said.
"Traditionally we'd see the weaner heifers would be dearer but while it's staying dry the feedlot heifers and the kill heifers are certainly at a premium by comparison."
Patrick Purtle, Purtle Plevey Agencies, Manilla, said the the weaner heifer market had been volatile while feeder weights were strong compared to a steer.
"That heavier 300 kilogram to 450kg feeder heifers have been selling very, very well - from 300c/kg up to 345c/kg which is quite extraordinary given there was nearly a dollar difference between a steer and a heifer not so long ago."
Mr Purtle said the variability from week to week was in the lightweight heifers, governed by the fragile nature of the restockers.
"One week when they anticipate the rain they get on the front foot then all of a sudden if it gets dry for two or three weeks they get on the back foot," he said.
Mr Purtle said for kill cattle better quality heifers had been solid and trading in the same zone for several weeks.
"There's variability week to week on what operators are in play," he said.
"The real variability comes in that restocker 220kg to 320kg where there's not a feedlot option in the background but as soon as they are at a weight where they can feed them, that has gained some legs in the last month.
"It's quite a bit dearer than what it was."
Matt Urban, Urban Angus, Dungog, bought a good quality line of heifers at Gloucester last Thursday.
"We're putting some away for our commercial herd and we'll use them later on to either join in the spring or fatten and sell them," he said.
