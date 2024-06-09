Regional mind-set tune-up a no brainer, says community advocate

Engaging public speaker and community advocate Allan Parker is about to tour regional eastern Australia in an effort to boost mental health through appropriate communication.
His beef is dealing with human conflict, whether that be in the boardroom during an aggressive corporate take-over bid or around the dining room table during a family succession debate.
From the end of June through August, Mr Parker will front regional community meetings from the Southern Tablelands, through the Central West and Northern Tablelands into Queensland.
Mr Parker is a trained micro behaviour neuroscientist with decades of experience managing dispute in the irrigation sector, his aim is to "bring insights, techniques, and compassionate guidance to communities and individuals".
"These workshops delve into the neural pathways that govern our thoughts and behaviours, offering tools for a calming brain reset," he says.
"It is important to learn to be mentally fitter, sharper and calmer. I teach how to listen to the brain and body you live in."
Mr Parker had also previously partnered with The Land during its own regional community forum tour, The Next Crop, in 2018, in which good ideas were teased out of community-minded individuals thanks to Mr Parker's engaging personality.
One of Mr Parker's proudest workshops involved 26 peak industry bodies in horticulture learning to deal with six major retailers.
"We had first and second-tier growers agree to integrate their marketing interests," he recalled.
"It was a big win. They had never before been in a room together. It's crazy to think that people can have conflicts with other people who they've never met. Half of what I hear dressed up as 'conflict' has actually been hallucinated."
The art of negotiation seems to be lacking in global diplomatic circles but regional NSW and Queensland residents have the chance to do better.
As a master of ceremonies, Mr Parker reckons he has an advantage in his ability to read emotional language in the face of people he deals with.
His education in micro-behaviour neuroscience and forensic linguistics underpins his gut feeling.
Needless to say, Mr Parker has a busy brain and he feels it is best put to use helping others.
"As a behavioural scientist, I know how to manage people and use language to calm them down," he says.
One acquaintance he made while trying to bring opposing parties together over land use and native vegetation requirements downloaded his own story of great frustration with state bureaucracy. Mr Parker kept silent and paid attention as the tale went on.
"In the end he said to me, 'mate, in over 20 years of doing this you're the first #$%& who's ever listened to me'."
The upshot of that conversation was the bringing together of 43 people who created a resolved point of view over the course of 15 hours of inspired debate, concerning clearing of vegetation laws opposing residents fears about fire risk and invasive species.
"Of the 26 options we submitted to the state minister responsible for these complaints, six were approved," Mr Parker said.
"Prior to that the regulator couldn't keep up with violators. But with changed dynamics things were resolved.
"The key is that we as a group didn't get caught in an emotional rage.
"It's about getting people to talk calmly."
Tour dates and locations include: Camden, June 26; Southern Highlands, June 27; Canberra, June 28; Yass/ Boorowa, July 1; Orange, July 2; Wellington, July 3; Dubbo, July 4; Narromine, July 5; Young, July 25; Armidale, July 31; Glen Innes, August 1; Goondiwindi, August 2; Toowoomba,Qld, August 5.
