Merino Lifetime Productivity Project nears its end, but legacy to live on

Ten years, five sites, 134 sires, 25,000 lambs, and two million data points.
The Merino Lifetime Productivity Project, which took years of planning before it got underway in 2015, has involved hundreds of stakeholders.
As it enters its final stages, those involved say its legacy could stretch for several decades more.
The MLP has developed a significant genomic reference population and the planned economic analyses of the data will consider the most cost effective way producers can adopt some of the findings.
Australian Wool Innovation's Geoff Lindon has been involved in the project since its inception.
AWI has contributed $8 million of the $13m for the project, with the remaining funding coming from a range of partners.
Mr Lindon said industry had been starting to buy and sell rams earlier, and a growing number of producers were looking to join ewe lambs.
There was data on how animals performed at one year old, but there were gaps in the research on how an animal performed over its productive lifetime.
The type of Merino had also changed through the years, he said.
"We knew a reasonable amount about the wool, but there was less we knew about the reproduction," he said.
"How does this new type of animal go - it compares reasonably well at one year old. How does it then compare for a lifetime?"
It was during the trial design stage that the concept of the significant number of 25,000 lambs was put forward, Mr Lindon said.
"It did baulk us a little bit initially," he said.
The trial involved diverse types of Merinos across different environments, with sites at Balmoral, Harrow, Vic; MerinoLink, Temora; Pingelly, WA; Macquarie, Trangie; and the New England site at Armidale, and therefore required extensive data to be as accurate as possible.
Developing the most cost-effective way to conduct the trial involved both researchers and the wider industry.
It was decided the first two years would be carried out as a sire evaluation with studs paying to have their rams included.
The 5700 ewe progeny were then tracked throughout their lifetime with wool, carcase, health and reproduction measurements, along with visual wool and conformation traits and two classings.
Mr Lindon said the project also looked ahead to other traits that may be of interest, such as resilience, feed efficiency, methane, flystrike and survival.
All of the data was then uploaded into MerinoSelect.
"It's been adding a lot of data into analysis and providing a lot of data for them to consequently review and improve enhancements of the traits and indexes," he said.
Project manager Anne Ramsay, Melbourne, said protocols were developed and tailored for each site to ensure consistency. Each site had its own committee and learnings were shared.
The project adhered to lifetime ewe management standards, which were best practice for a commercial flock, and the ewes met target condition scores at weaning, joining, pre-lambing and lambing.
One of the immediate benefits of the MLP was developing a genomic reference population, she said.
"When the 134 sires started they had 9000 offspring assessed in MerinoSelect. In October 2023 they had an additional 70,000," she said.
"We've collected significant volumes of reproduction data that can give more insights.
"Having this highly recorded and genomic tested reference population means that all those other relatives are benefiting from the project.
"When people do a genomics test, they're getting a really high accuracy if they're related to the reference population."
She said DNA samples had been collected from all ewes at the beginning and end of the trial, along with a staple sample.
The DNA could be further analysed once technology advanced.
The project is in its final stages, with the last field day held at the New England site. Researchers are now in the process of collecting and analysing all the data.
Australian Merino Sire Evaluation Association executive officer Ben Swain said sourcing the sires for the trial involved selecting for a range of traits across a large geographical area.
"We had to fill gaps - we needed sheep that had certain characteristics and filled certain types," he said.
"We found a real range, from low performers to high performers.
"A genetic trial is only of benefit if you've got variation between the traits.
"Some of them have performed exactly as we've thought - others were not even close."
Producers could see how different types performed in different environments, he said.
There was huge potential for how the data could be used, he said.
"We've got a massive dataset that will be analysed, pulled apart and used in dozens of PhD studies for the next 30 years," he said.
"One day, we'll be able to look at the difference of how DNA changes over the life of an animal, which will be a hint into how that animal's run its life - how it's lived.
"At the moment it's a resource to the industry. What that resource then becomes is really up to the industry."
