Bidders battle it out to buy Fish River Valley grazing farm at auction

A Central Tablelands grazing farm has sold at auction for almost $3 million.
Bundaleer Downs at O'Connell in the Fish River Valley was considered a "sizeable" offering for the region at 218 hectares (539 acres).
Four bidders battled it out at the Oberon Community Centre yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) to see the hammer fall at $2,911,000.
At that price, the land was valued at just over $5400 per acre.
The auction was conducted by Bowyer and Livermore.
Bundaleer Downs is located 6km from O'Connell, 14km from Tarana, 28km from both Bathurst and Oberon while 176km from Sydney's CBD.
Agents say the choice listing received more than 60 enquiries and thousands of online views.
The property was promoted as an opportunity to secure a sizable grazing property with significant upside due to its 16 titles.
The property is uniquely positioned with three road frontages across 4.5km, possibly lending itself to future development opportunities with local council approval.
The property is said to be gently undulating with open grazing country on granite loam soils.
The farm is subdivided into 10 main grazing paddocks with "generally good" fencing.
Pastures include mostly natives with sub clovers and some phalaris.
Water is secured with about 1300 metres of Rainville Creek frontage plus 16 various sized dams.
Stands of eucalypts, including large yellow box are scattered over the property.
Bundaleer Downs has two homes positioned with stunning views.
Power is connected but agents said both houses "require significant renovation".
Farm improvements include steel cattle yards with loading ramp, wool shed and sheep yards three-bay hay shed, four-bay machinery shed, livestock shed suitable for dry sheep storage or small livestock.
Agents suggested the property was "ideal for future development subject to council approval".
