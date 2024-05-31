Carbon was 'hot' topic at Beef2024

'Carbon' has become such an emotive term. Politicised, commercialised, industrialised. It is not surprising many landholders are somewhat confused if not outright sceptical of the benefits accruing if they sequestered carbon.
However the need for more knowledge about 'carbon' was highlighted at Rockhampton during Beef Australia 2024, when promoters of the sequestration process were overwhelmed by the amount of interest from landholders.
Carbon is being promoted as an amazing opportunity for landholders to gain financially and productively, but many are fearful it means locking up their land and removing all livestock operations.
There is an enormous amount of information available, but many landholders are still concerned about the impact it might have on their core livestock grazing business.
In the webinar Key Takeaways for Graziers from Beef Australia 2024, led by Amanda Young, consultant with MaiaGrazing and Atlas Carbon and Col Fielen head of commercial at Atlas Carbon and MaiaGrazing, they considered some of the frequent misconceptions around 'carbon projects'.
The most common myth they wished to bust was the prevalent thought that the production of the family farm would suffer if they embraced a carbon project.
"Some people feel they have to choose carbon or they have to choose beef cattle," Mr Fielen said.
"In terms of 'my farm's production will suffer' - we need to be really clear.
"We are actually talking about a soil carbon project using the soil carbon methodology."
Mr Fielen said the beauty about soil carbon methodology is that it is all about production.
"You have to have certain building blocks in order to be able to run a successful soil carbon project," he said.
"It's really designed for people who know what business they're in.
"And if they're in a business of building long term carrying capacity of their country and focused on increasing their productivity per hectare then the soil carbon methodology is definitely one worth having a look at."
A soil carbon contract does not build soil carbon.
However, producers who know their business and who are focused on increasing their productivity are those who have the opportunity potentially to do well financially in a soil carbon project
But it's all about the doing and Mr Fielen said Atlas Carbon are concerned about due diligence at the front end of any carbon project.
"We need to understand, is this project going to be viable in the first place," he said
"If it is, you put things in place but then we need to hit the key milestones to ensure it is actually successful."
Amanda Young said it was a concept where some people feel if they are on the right piece of land then a carbon project is a 'no-brainer'.
But Ms Young said the landholders needed to understand the expectations of building a successful soil carbon project.
"If they have the right fundamentals, the right soil, the right rainfall, to build a soil carbon project, they can sign a contract, keep on doing what they have been doing and ensure they meet the regulatory requirements they will get these great big pay days," she said.
"You will get all of those things if you do the right management that goes along with it.
"Good management is probably the most fundamental element in driving the practices which will sequester carbon and result in a very successful carbon project and a very successful core business."
Ms Young said another concern was that carbon was lost during a drought, so why would landholders be bothered about embracing a project.
"It's almost a myth, carbon does flux to some degree," she said.
"But long before we talked about carbon from a carbon project perspective, we understood the importance of carbon in soil and we knew the higher the soil carbon content the higher the water retention the more grass you grow the more ground cover the less flux of carbon in the soil."
