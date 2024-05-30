More cattle hit the processors, but prices continue to drop

National cattle slaughter was just shy of 140,000 head last week as producers offload cattle before winter, particularly in Queensland.
Three weeks of consecutive rises to national kill figures have been driven by all state, except NSW.
The results last week were also 20 per cent higher than the same time last year and 60pc more than two years ago.
Meanwhile, the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator continued its downwards trend this week to settle at 595.65 cents a kilogram (carcase weight).
That's about 24c/kg lower than a week earlier and certainly not helped by much cheaper sales at Dalby in Queensland and Casino on Wednesday.
Both restockers and feedlots have lowered their average prices paid for young cattle in the saleyards this week.
Restocker cattle contributing to the EYCI calculation slipped nearly 30c/kg to settle on 601c/kg, while cattle going to feedlots averaged 597c/kg which was back nearly 20c/kg in the past week.
This is interesting in light of the recent cattle on feed figures for the March quarter released by Meat and Livestock Australia this week.
After a sixth consecutive lift, numbers on feed hit 1.3 million head for the first time on record during the March quarter.
MLA reported this was a lift of 4.7pc or 60,000 head to a total of 1,355,000 head.
The increase was recorded across all states except NSW.
"Supporting the national record, both Queensland and South Australia lifted 7pc and 11.3pc to their individual highest number on feed," the MLA report said.
"Victoria and Western Australia lifted by 14.4pc and 1.7pc respectively, to levels well above five-year averages.
"NSW was the only state where numbers eased, falling by 2pc, but this was largely due to a levelling after the peak numbers seen last quarter."
