Central West women grow and sow connections at NSW Farmers business event

Women from across the Central West dusted off their boots for a day of learning and networking at the NSW Farmers Grow and Sow Empowerment expo in Dubbo.
The event assists women involved in farming to access the tools and networks they need to to improve and develop their business.
It also encourages women to expand their local networks and create a more supportive community.
Karen Weller, a NSW Farmers Association project officer, said the event was one of 12 held across the state which has been extremely well attended thus far.
"These events are very important as a lot of women don't have the skills to run a business on the land, but they do it anyways, so these events aim to empower them to further develop in their role," she said.
"The topics are decided by women in the community prior to the event to identify what they want support in.
"We've had sessions on bookkeeping, work health and safety, business planning, media training, website design and personal branding.
"Networking is also a massive component of the program as well as it offers the space for women to connect."
Post event, women have the opportunity to connect through THE Rural Woman community.
Upcoming sessions include;
