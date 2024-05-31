The Land
Home/Cropping

Is the key to fighting bee disease hiding in the honey?

KB
By Karen Bailey
May 31 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
La Trobe University researcher Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi believes honey holds the key to fighting bee disease. Picture supplied by La Trobe University.
La Trobe University researcher Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi believes honey holds the key to fighting bee disease. Picture supplied by La Trobe University.

Is the key to fighting bee disease hiding in the honey?

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.