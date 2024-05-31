Hunter Valley Angus cows with calves average $2339

The Bettens Haege Partnership, Bouganvillea, Scotts Creek, offered the top-priced pen for $2700. The three-in-one units had ready-to-wean calves that one onlooker observed would have made $800 in the sale pens by themselves. The cows were joined back to Main Camp Angus bulls. The Partnership also sold a pen of 10 Angus/Hereford cows with younger calves for $2400.

