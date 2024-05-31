Hunter Valley Angus cows with calves average $2339

Upper Hunter cattle producers enjoying a "great season" were out in force at the Hunter Valley Angus Breeders' sale on Thursday, where 656 females averaged $1925 overall, with a top of $2700.
Cows with calves performed strongly with an average of $2339 for 253 head, and the top price was paid for a pen of seven Angus/Hereford cows with big calves.
For pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows, prices ranged from $1220 to $2300, with an average of $1869.
PTIC heifers were priced between $2050 and $2600, averaging $2139. Heifers, on the other hand, were priced between $1125 and $1300, with an average of $1241.
There were only small numbers of weaner (50 head) and yearling heifers (35 head). The weaners ranged between $580 and $820, averaging $668, while the yearlings were priced between $1300 and $1400, averaging $1345.
Davidson Cameron and Company's Warwick Clydsdale, Scone, described the sale as "a very smart yarding".
"It's probably one of the highest quality yardings we have seen here at Scoen for quite some time," Mr Clydsdale said.
"There were some very well-bred cattle presented in great order. It was certainly a credit to all the vendors here today," he added.
He said buyers were from Casino, Dubbo, Merriwa, Milthorpe, and Gloucester, and there was strong local buying competition.
The Bettens Haege Partnership, Bouganvillea, Scotts Creek, offered the top-priced pen for $2700. The three-in-one units had ready-to-wean calves that one onlooker observed would have made $800 in the sale pens by themselves. The cows were joined back to Main Camp Angus bulls. The Partnership also sold a pen of 10 Angus/Hereford cows with younger calves for $2400.
Sylvester Pastoral, Isis Hill, Timor, was awarded the Sanderson Trophy for the best pen, with a pen of 20 cows, three to five years old, PTIC to JT Angus bulls and set to begin calving in September. They sold for $2200 and were bought by Yarraman Park, Scone.
Jack White, Coffin Creek Angus, Mudgee, judged the cattle pens, and he was pleased with the female line-up.
"I was impressed with the young females here and the overall dimension of the cattle," he said.
Belltrees Pastoral, Belltrees via Scone sold a pen of five two-and-a-half-year-old cows with five- to seven-month-old calves for $2425 while a pen of 11 of the sale description made $2375.
Waverly Station, Gundy, sold two pens of 19 and 12, four-year-old cows with young calves, for $2400 to a Casino district buyer.
J and J Kennedy, Rouchel, sold a pen of 20 cows with 21 calves (one set of twins) sired by Trio Angus bulls to a buyer from Aberdeen for $2475 and a pen of 20 pairs to the Inder family, Rockwell, Merriwa, for $2400. The Kennedys also sold 19 black baldy first calf cows with young calves at foot for $2200.
NT Fleming and Co, Glennies Creek Dam, Singleton, sold 11 cows with calves sired by Brookdale Angus bulls for $2400, while Fernside Pastoral Co, Harlyn, Ellerston, sold 17 first-calf cows with New Turee blood and unjoined for $1900.
The top price for PTIC cows went to invitational vendor Booragul Angus, Piallaway, who sold 12 three- to five-year-old PTIC cows to Eastern Plains S129. An online bidder from Milthorpe bought the cows.
Another pen of Booragul PTIC cows, aged between six and eight years, made $2025 and were in calf to Booragul Momentus Q70.
Steve Garland, The Basin, McCullys Gap sold 12 second-calf Angus cows, PTIC, to Talooby Angus bulls for $2025.
Barry and Colette Taylor, T and C Cattle, Chatham, Wingen, sold 10 PTIC Brangus cows joined to a Limousin bull for $1300.
Jada Grazing Partnership, Tarnuik, Merriwa sold 11 second-calf, PTIC cows, joined to Millah Murrah, Coolie and Trio Angus bulls for $1625 and a pen of 12 of the same description for $1500.
The Hudson family, Gresford, sold 19 PTIC heifers with sugarloaf Angus blood for $2050, while EC Pastoral, Bureen, sold 17 cows, rising five years old, joined to Tivoli Angus bulls for $2250. Both pens of females were bought by BlackJack Pastoral, Lostock.
United Contract Services, Denman, sold 10 Angus and Angus-cross heifers aged 9 to 10 months, Urban and Oldfield Angus blood, for $820 and another pen of 10, the same description, for $780.
Jada Grazing Partnership sold 30 December 2024 drop heifers for $580, while Heatherbrae Stud, Evergreen, and Heatherbrae sold 19 heifers aged 17 to 19 months for $1300.
Christine Booker, chairperson of the Hunter Valley Angus Breeders committee, said the sale had been boosted by 10 new vendors this year, and more cattle than expected were yarded.
"We had very good quality lines of females that were in excellent buckle," Ms Booker said.
Elders Scone's Peter Sawyer described the sale as a "good market".
"We've had some good outside buying influence from places like Casino, Merriwa and Singleton, and the local competition has been pretty strong," he said.
"It's been a good season, and our oat crops have been good."
