Hunter Valley Angus cows with calves average $2339

By Simon Chamberlain
Updated May 31 2024 - 3:54pm, first published 3:45pm
Pictures by Simon Chamberlain

Upper Hunter cattle producers enjoying a "great season" were out in force at the Hunter Valley Angus Breeders' sale on Thursday, where 656 females averaged $1925 overall, with a top of $2700.

