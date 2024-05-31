Rain on the way as meteorologists predict a warmer than normal winter

Winter has arrive a day early for some part of the state as a strong cold front marches across south-eastern Australia during the next 48 hours.
Ahead of this cold front the eastern states had been experiencing pleasant autumn conditions, as warm northerly winds flow over the region.
While behind the cold front, the south east is expected to experience cool wintry weather, which will feel cooler with strong winds.
Rain was also anticipated to be widespread today and into tomorrow.
While the cloud front was yet to move through much of NSW early this morning, in the past 24 hours centres such as Hay in the states south west had already received 45 millimetres of rain.
Other notable rainfalls in the past 24 hours included 39mm at Hillston; 32mm at Wilcannia; 25mm at White Cliffs; 43mm at Deniliquin; 46mm at Kancoban; 89mm at Thredbo, and 30mm at Wagga Wagga.
But, the cooler, wet weather may be short lived as the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted this winter could be warmer than usual.
Despite wet and windy weather moving across the country this week, triggering severe weather warnings in parts of NSW, Victoria and Tasmania, June to August is likely to be unseasonably warm.
The minimum and maximum temperatures of the winter season were likely to be above average across Australia, BoM climatology specialist Caitlin Minney said.
She said the eastern states would specifically have an increased chance of unusually warm temperatures, being in the top 20 per cent of historical winters.
But she cautioned that typical winter weather was still expected.
"We do expect typical winter weather patterns, such as thunderstorms and east coast lows that can bring lots of wet and windy weather and cold frosty mornings that are typical during winter," she said.
The Bureau of Meteorology's winter prediction follows an autumn that was warmer than usual for most of Australia.
Ms Minney said May generally had warmer mean temperatures but southern areas of Victoria and South Australia recorded cooler than average minimum temperatures.
BoM recorded autumn mean temperatures were around 0.5 degrees Celsius above the 1961 to 1990 averages, with overall rainfall 26 per cent higher than the historical average.
Ms Minney said a lot of Australia could expect rainfall typical for the winter season except for north-eastern South Australia, parts of Western Australia, some parts of southern and western Queensland, and north-western NSW.
June could bring below-average rain for the eastern states, with the rest of winter seeing usual levels, she said.
"The main driver of above-average temperatures is the climate change signal that we're seeing for those consistently warmer than average temperatures," Ms Minney said.
"We are seeing that warming trend of climate change in our outlooks."
