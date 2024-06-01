Seed saver was a Russian hero

The pleasure of planting a seed and watching a plant grow is the basis of life. But what would happen if there were no seeds to sow?
How would life exist if all of the seeds around the globe were to become extinct?
Saving seeds from one sweet fruit or a precious bushel of grain was an experienced journey for our ancestors.
Families knew that saved seeds were the basis of the next harvest, and thus guaranteeing their lives at least for another year.
The saved seeds were also the basis of many different varieties of individual plant types, and productive in variable environments.
That plant diversity is crucial for the continuity of life as we now enjoy it.
During periods of political unrest, perhaps the saving of seeds might also be one small revolutionary act.
The magical process of saving seeds to save humanity was inspired by a visionary who had grown up in the USSR and had known the poverty associated with crop loss.
He was Nikolai Vavilov, a Russian and Soviet agronomist, botanist and geneticist, who devoted his life to the study of cereal crops that sustain global populations.
His name should be better known for his dream of ending global famine.
Knowing there were wild varieties of the domesticated crops with a genetic difference that could assist in breeding more resilient plants, Vavilov's insight was revolutionary.
He quietly built something new and precious: the world's first seed bank.
It was a collection of plant biodiversity that would be of enormous benefit to mankind should future catastrophic weather conditions or crop diseases imperil populations.
But that precious resource was in danger of dispersion when the Nazis began their attack on Leningrad in September, 1941.
At Vavilov's institute, scientists barricaded themselves to protect the seed bank from the rats and the Nazis.
Many died, sacrificing their lives guarding the collection of nuts, vegetable seeds and grains.
The vault survived unharmed, the seeds were saved.
When he died from starvation on January 26, 1943, Vavilov was just one unfortunate victim of Stalin's cruel paranoia.
Vavilov's efforts were criticised by Trofim Lysenko, whose anti-Mendelian concepts of plant biology was favoured by Stalin.
Those fraudulent claims led to Vavilov's arrest and charged with treason. A death sentence was commuted to twenty years in prison where he died.
In 1955, his death sentence was retroactively pardoned by Nikita Khrushchev and he was acknowledged as a hero of Soviet science.
The Vavilov Institute of Plant Industry in St. Petersburg is still home to one of the world's largest seed banks and was the inspiration for the creation of the Svalbard Global Seed Bank near the North Pole in 2008.
Concern about the long term effects of global warming and the potential of a global famine putting at peril our species, might we respect Vavilov's legacy.
