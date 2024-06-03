Numbers and prices back at Yass

There was a small yarding for the monthly store sale at the South Eastern Livestock Exchange, Yass, last Friday.
A total of 514 cattle were yarded which mostly consisted of a small run of Angus and black baldy weaners, as well as a few yearling steers which sold to a top of $1300 a head, while cows with calves topped the market at $1500 a unit.
Meat and Livestock Australia reported the market trended softer than the last store sale, with Angus and Angus-cross weaners back by $130 to $150 a head, while weaner heifers eased by $40 to $50.
Weaner steers weighing less than 280 kilograms sold for $300 to $1050 and weaner steers more than 280kg made $880 to $1180.
Yearling steers sold for $350 to $1300.
Weaner heifers weighing less than 280kg made $270 to $750 and weaner heifers more than 280kg sold for $800 to $905.
Yearling heifers made $750 to $950.
A small number of pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers were yarded which sold for $850 to $1150 and PTIC cows made $940 to $1260.
Cows with calves sold for $975 to $1500.
