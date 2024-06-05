How can producers make the most out of their maiden ewes?

Maiden ewes make up the largest percentage of most flocks, however improvements could be made to their management.
NeXtgen Agri livestock breeding consultant, Henry Hickson, said maidens were generally behind the normal flock and many producers run them as false wethers.
"So how can we get those maidens to catch up to be as productive as the adults in our flock?," he said, speaking at a recent maiden ewe workshop at Wagga Wagga.
"Currently there's limited research into maidens - we all know they're a bit behind but is worth feeding maidens more, or do we just accept that they're always going to be 10 per cent behind?"
Mr Hickson said to begin with there were several areas to address with ram and ewe selections, how sheep are classed, whether birth types are recorded and nutrition.
"If we're looking to get more fertility our of our maidens we can be selecting on weaning rate," he said.
"Other things that are correlated with fertility, especially in maidens, is growth. We try and focus on the earlier growth traits in post weaning growth which is probably even more important for people joining ewe lambs."
Mr Hickson said when it came to selecting which ewes to keep to get higher reproduction rates and more of out maidens, it would be beneficial to have birth types recorded, and potentially class singles and twins separately.
He said data from Meat and Livestock Australia had shown while twins were behind with things such as being lighter at weaning and hogget weights, and drier wool, they do have five per cent more lambs over their lifetime.
"Birth type is a really good thing to know when you're classing," he said.
"If you don't know you are going to keep getting drawn to those singles when classing in a race - they look better, they've got better wool, everything we basically select on when we're visually classing but if you do want to select for reproduction are we actually hindering that by selecting for singles."
Mr Hickson said nutrition and weight are other key factors, with condition scoring at lambing also important, but producers needed to be prepared.
"If you have animals that are above condition score three at lambing hopefully you shouldn't have too many surprises at marking," he said.
"Feed on offer does drive milk production, especially in Merinos.
"If you are feeding going into lambing getting it right beforehand and if they are in containment making sure they're in condition before you let them out, because playing catch up is a nightmare.
"If you are getting ready potentially for a tight year, if you think you are going to have to feed maybe it is worth keeping a bit of grain up to them for the weeks leading up to lambing just so they are used to it and they're not constantly changing diet. Then if you need to ramp it up you can."
Mr Hickson said pregnancy-scanning was also beneficial.
"If you've got maidens that are twinning they probably are your highest priority," he said.
"Really try to make sure that you've got them in good condition - that they've got feed in their lambing paddock.
"If you do have better paddocks on your farm, paddocks with higher clover content put your twins in those, because they'll lactate better, you'll get higher weaning percentages and higher weaning weights and they're more likely to survive."
He said a high legume content was beneficial, particularly for twin-bearing ewes, with its increased digestibility.
Focusing on nutrition has been the Magnificent Maidens producer demonstration site project to demonstrate the impacts of adopting best-bet management of maiden ewes.
The neXtgen Agri project, funded by Meat and Livestock Australia, had sites in Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia.
"We tried feeding one section of maidens basically 30 per cent more, during pre-joining and during joining, to see what the difference were," he said.
"We condition scored at the start, we then followed those animals through and how it would affect them in their second joining as a two and half year old."
The results were varied, depending on seasonal conditions and other factors.
At the Cavendish, Vic, site, the best-bet ewes had an average joining weight of 42.8kg with an average weight gain during joining of 124 grams a day, while the normal run ewes were 40.8kg with an average weight gain of 62g/day.
The best bet ewes had a conception rate of 95.9pc and a reproductive rate of 120.5pc, compared the 94.6pc and 114.1pc for the ewes managed normally.
For the second joining similar trends were seen.
Meanwhile at other sites, some followed similar trends, while not much difference was seen in ewes which started at higher weights of 57 and 58 kilograms.
One of the sites saw the opposite, however the best bet maiden ewes were in a paddock with a high worm burdern and Mr Hickson said this showed the importance of well-rounded management.
