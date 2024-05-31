Rural hospital wait times improve despite increased number of presentations

EMERGENCY department staff at Bathurst Hospital have worked hard to improve the time patients are waiting for treatment, all while experiencing an increase in presentations.
According to data released by the Bureau of Health Information (BHI), the number of presentations to the Bathurst ED increased by 162 people in the January to March period for 2024, when compared to the same quarter in 2023.
And despite the 2.6 per cent increase, the hospital managed to also increase the number of patients starting treatment within the recommended period of time by 3.8 per cent.
In urgent situations, 76.4 per cent of patients were seen on time, an increase of 3.4 per cent, and in semi-urgent situations 87.6 per cent were seen on time, up by 7.1 per cent.
The only triage level to decline was emergency, which dropped from 74.3 per cent in 2023 to 71.2 per cent in 2024.
But overall, of the 6451 presentations to the Bathurst ED in the January to March 2024 period, 5212 were treated within the recommended time.
While Bathurst had an increase, both Dubbo and Orange hospitals had significant drops in the number of emergency room patients being seen on time.
7868 patients visited the emergency room in Orange between January and March in 2024, up from 7626 in the same quarter 2023.
The percentage of patients being seen on time dropped from 81.4 in 2023 to 73.9 in 2024.
The biggest drop in the proportion of patients being seen on time was with patients triaged as emergency. In 2023, 90.7 per cent were seen on time compared to 77.1 per cent in 2024.
In urgent cases, only 68.7 per cent of patients started treatment on time compared to 75.7 in 2023.
Wait times in semi-urgent situations also saw a large drop of 9.3 percentage points from 77.6 per cent in 2023 to 68.3 per cent in 2024. Some semi-urgent patients waited for two hours and 22 minutes for treatment.
In the first quarter of 2024, Dubbo's emergency room saw a slight drop in the number of presentations compared to 2023, from 9646 to 9631.
Despite the slight decrease in patient numbers, the proportion starting treatment on time at Dubbo still dropped 5.7 percentage points from 74.6 in 2023 to 68.9 in 2024
While response times have improved in emergency situations from 58.5 percent to 65.5 per cent, response time for all other triage levels have dropped.
Only 63.2 per cent of urgent patients were seen on time compared to 67.4 per cent and 69.5 per cent of semi-urgent patients were, down from 76.5 per cent.
Non-urgent patients starting treatment on time in 69.5 per cent of cases compared to 89.8 per cent in 2023.
Despite emergency room wait times creeping up in Dubbo and Orange, Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) chief executive said hospitals in the district were performing well.
"This report shows our district was able to maintain strong performance throughout another busy quarter, with demand for healthcare services increasing compared to the same period of 2023," Mr Spittal said.
"These results are testament to the hard work of our healthcare staff across Western NSW, who continue to show unwavering commitment to their communities.
"I want to thank them again for all of their effort."
Across the WNSWLHD as a whole, the percentage of patients being seen on time was significantly higher than the rest of the state.
In the first quarter of 2024, 81.3 per cent of emergency room patients in the WNSWLHD started treatment on time compared to 66.1 per cent across NSW.
There were 810,201 emergency department attendances - up 5.2% from the same quarter a year earlier and the highest of any quarter since BHI began reporting in 2010.
Just 55.9 per cent of patients left the emergency room within four hours - a record low.
BHI chief executive Dr Diane Watson said the latest quarterly results show that NSW public hospital emergency departments were experiencing "major and sustained" pressure.
"In January to March, emergency departments once again saw record numbers of patients, and treated record numbers of patients with the most urgent clinical conditions," she said.
Responding to the data, health minister Ryan Park acknowledged the challenges.
"Our hospitals are confronted with unprecedented pressure," he said.
"We won't undo the 12 years of underinvestment in our health system by the Liberals and Nationals overnight, and I've always said that this will remain a significant challenge."
Mr Park said the government is working to ease pressure on emergency departments by boosting staff numbers and creating more pathways to treatment outside the hospital.
"We are undertaking the structural reforms to our health system to ensure our community receives the care they need and deserve," he said.
"I want to extend my sincere gratitude to our dedicated frontline staff who continued to perform exceptionally well throughout this extremely busy period."
