Tamworth agents yard 3600 at fortnightly store sale with steers up $73

An outstanding line of 530 vendor-bred black-baldy weaners was one of the key highlights of Friday's Tamworth Selling Agents' store sale, where 3600 cattle were sold to a solid and rising market.
The forecast of a 90 per cent chance of 20 to 40 millimetres of rain seemed to hearten buyers, and Queensland agents with clients who'd grown flourishing oat crops were very active.
Agents on the catwalk said the sale started slowly but picked up speed as the buyers moved into the lines of quality vendor-bred steers and heifers that were going under the hammer.
Vendors were from the Hunter Valley, North West NSW, New England, and Tamworth environs supported by producers from Dorrigo and coastal areas.
The demand for heavier draft steers was particularly strong among agents from Queensland centres like Goondiwindi and Taroom.
Support from backgrounders, feeders and local producers with good winter forage crops saw the steer sale trending dearer.
Weaner steers were priced from $1000 to $1360, an increase of $73/head for the store sale a fortnight ago. Black Baldy weaners were $99/head better, making up to $1190/head.
Some pens of lightweight steers sold at a cheaper trend between $550 to $700.
Yearling steers topped at $1440/head, and Angus steers, which were priced between $1090 and $1360, increased by $73/head.
Similar trends were observed for heifer sales, which were, for the most part, dearer, according to Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Stephen Adams.
Lightweight heifers were $53dearer, ranging from $570 to $980/head.
Similar weight Black Baldy heifers were up to $116/head better. Heavy Angus heifers made $720 to $1040, an increase of $49. Angus yearling heifers were $85 dearer, selling from $930 to $1010.
First, calf cows sold between $1350 to $1475, while mature cows and calves were $1100 to $1800/unit and pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows sold for $860 to $1220/head.
Manager Shaun Thompson, manager of Murumbo Station, Bylong Valley, said disposing of the featured draft of 530 black-baldy weaners was part of the property's annual program.
"We're having a magnificent season, and we wanted to come into Tamworth and put our cattle on show," he said.
"We've only had one frost this year; our oat crops are good, and we're really pleased with the calves we bought here today."
Out of Murrumbo Poll Hereford cows by Eaglehawk Angus, 3R, and Trio Angus bulls, the black-baldy, autumn, and spring drop calves were backed by a reputation for good hybrid vigour and genuine performance.
The lead of the Autumn 2023-drop Murumbo steers sold for $1390 for a pen of 15, while a run of 23 steers of the same description sold for $1150.
Spring-drop steers topped at $1190 for a pen of 32, while two more pens of 30 made $1190 and $1090.
AJ and NJ Wilson, Wee Waa, had 36 Angus steers that sold for $1360, while LJ Grace, Walcha sold a pen of 28 for $1300.
Jimmy Bateman, Karingal, Moree, sold 7 to 8-month-old Angus steers, Booroomooka, Texas and Hazeldean blood for $1270.
A & R, Willow Tree Pastoral, sold five Ardrossan and Alumy Creek Angus blood steers for $1440. and another pen of nine for $1200.
Towri Partnership, Manilla, sold 12 Charolais cross steers for $1090. Towri Partnership sold a pen of Charolais cross heifers for $1000 and a pen of Hereford heifers for $950.
DR and Z Greenaway, Duncans Creek, sold 11 Santa Gertrudis/Hereford and Simmental cross steers for $1030. They also sold Santa/Hereford and Simmental cross heifers for $940 for the lead pen
Bundoo from the Hunter Valley was a volume vendor, selling 17 Charolais cross steers for $1020, 15 pens for $900, and a pen of black Euro cross for $980.
Ruby Hills, Walcha sold 16 Angus for $1180 and another pen of lighter steers for $960, while Hilltop Kootingla sold a pen of 14 Angus for $920. Two more pens of 15 and 11 Angus steers made $900 and $750, respectively.
Dennis and Louise Saint, Oakey Creek Speckle Parks, Manilla, sold a pen of 11 steers for $750 and another pen of nine for $500.
Webeck, Gloucester, sold nine Angus steers for $1250, a pen of 10 Limousin cross steers for $1190, and another pen of seven black Euro cross steers for $960.
Springfield, Walcha sold 10 Angus cross steers for $1200 and another 11 for $970. They were bought by Nutrien Taroom, Qld, who put together a large draft of steers.
Undara, Niangala sold 15 Angus steers for $1160 and a pen of 20 for $1060, while Schofield Grazing, Nundle sold 18 Angus steers for $1300 and a single black-0baldy steer for $980.
The Edwards family's CJE Rural, Goucester, sold eight Charolais cross steers for $1350 and another pen of five for $1200. they also sold a pen of 24 Angus cross steers for $980. CJE Rural also sold a pen of Charolais cross yearling heifers for $1320 and a pen of Angus heifers that made $1100.
