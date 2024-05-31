Alumy Creek Angus to $20,000 as repeat buyers snap up the offering

Bulls sold to $20,000 at Tenterfield stud Alumy Creek Angus on Friday with return clients dominating the bidding.
Of the 30 sires sold from 59 offered, the average was $8200. Five more sires sold immediately after the sale.
Top-priced bull Alumy Creek Entice T188, 21 months, by Mogck Entice from an Alumy Creek Trilogy going back to Baldridge Compass C041, attracted the top bid of $20,000 from Harry and Meryl Henry, Oakfield at Clifton, Qld., who will put him over Speckle Park cows.
"We need a new bull," said first-time buyer Mr Henry. "We have heard the Alumy Creek sires handle the tough conditions."
Entice T188, 834 kilograms and 121 square centimetres of eye muscle area and 41cm of scrotal diameter, scanned ahead of sale day at 7.7 per cent intra muscular fat.
His estimated breeding values showed a good combination of moderate birth weight with top 3-9pc growth, including +154kg at 600 days while EMA was strong at +11.4 while IMF retained at +2.2. His docility figure was +41.
Repeat clients Bridgewater Angus, Myola at Black Mountain via Armidale, paid $15,000 for Alumy Creek 38 Special T004 by Baldridge 38 Special going back to GAR Proactive on the dam's side.
"He will bring low birth weight, calving ease and good growth to our stud," said James Flower, with his father Roger emphasising the bull's structure.
The son of 38 Special, 22 months, presented at 830kg with 123sq cm EMA, 38cm scrotal and 6.2pc IMF.
Calving ease direct dominated his EBVs at +8.3, in the top 3pc for his cohort, with a higher figure for calving ease daughters, +9.2.
Growth rates were recorded in the top 2pc, with carcase weight in the top 8pc.
Repeat client and last year's top bidders Jamie and Nikki Crawford, Glen Villan Pastoral at Kingaroy, paid $18,000 for Alumy Creek Trail Blazer T031 by Ferguson Trailblazer 239E going back to LD Capitalist on the dam's side.
At 784kg with 111sq cm EMA and 6.3pc IMF he presented with moderate birth weight and top 2-4pc growth traits with +144 at 600 days.
"He will go over cross-bred cows and some of our pure-bred Angus," Mr Crawford said.
"We've been buying for the last three years and we find they are tough in the paddock. They perform. They have conformation. We look for EBVS with milk, birth weight and some IMF."
Ross Nicholson and Donna Ward, Jennings, were in the market for a new bull to breed replacement heifers and eyeballed figures with good calving ease and growth traits while retaining sound feet and legs before winning Alumy Creek 38 Special T154 for $11,000.
At 712kg and scanning 7.4pc IMF, the son of 38 Special going back to Mogck Entice came with EBVs that included +9.3 EMA, +134 at 600 days for growth and +6.8 for CE Dir.
Peter and Lorraine Mulcahy, Koreelah, have bought Alumy Creek bulls for 16 years, recently selling one after 10 years in the paddock.
"Our first bull was D008 and he was a cracker," Mr Mulcahy said. "We like the Alumy sires' longevity. We look for positive fat and can see that carry on into their progeny."
Integrated stud and beef producers Bradley and Ann-Maree Pike, Devils View Angus at Woolooga via Gympie, Qld paid $9000 for another son of 38 Special with generations of Alumy Creek on the Dam side who scanned at 8.3pc IMF, the highest in the draft, with 40cm scrotal diameter.
"We have our own paddock to plate business," said Mrs Pike, explaining their desire for carcase traits in their sire selection.
"We cut our steaks to 16mm and they melt in your mouth."
At the close of sale Alumy Creek co-principal Colin Keevers stood up and thanked the attendees before saying that the stud was "passionate about breeding and we strive to do better all the time" and the crowd applauded.
The sale was conducted by Elders Inverell and Glen Innes with George and Fuhrmann at Warwick. AuctionsPlus handled the online bidding.
