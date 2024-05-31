The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Alumy Creek Angus to $20,000 as repeat buyers snap up the offering

JB
By Jamie Brown
May 31 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top selling Alumy Creek Entice T188 with stud co-principal Lisa Martin, buyers Meryl and Harry Henry, Clifton Qld, with Elders stud stock auctioneer Brian Kennedy and Elders Glen Innes agent Nash Tome.
Top selling Alumy Creek Entice T188 with stud co-principal Lisa Martin, buyers Meryl and Harry Henry, Clifton Qld, with Elders stud stock auctioneer Brian Kennedy and Elders Glen Innes agent Nash Tome.

Bulls sold to $20,000 at Tenterfield stud Alumy Creek Angus on Friday with return clients dominating the bidding.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.