Great sale result for Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh

By Stephen Burns
May 31 2024 - 7:00pm
Jacob Kerrisk, Elders Wagga Wagga, Carl Baldry, Tennysonvale, Illabo and auctioneer Ryan Bajada, Elders stud stock with the top priced bull Tennysonvale Tikardo.
Repeat buyers featured today when Ian, Cheryl, Carl and Nathan Baldry, Tennysonvale Simmental Flecvieh stud, Illabo, offered 35 bulls and 46 pregnancy tested empty heifers.

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

