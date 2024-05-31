Great sale result for Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh

Repeat buyers featured today when Ian, Cheryl, Carl and Nathan Baldry, Tennysonvale Simmental Flecvieh stud, Illabo, offered 35 bulls and 46 pregnancy tested empty heifers.
The top bull price of $11,500 was paid by Victorian beef producer Les McBain, when he selected Tennysonvale Tikardo (P) for his sire battery.
Weighing 856kg, the 22 month old son of Tennysonvale Quality was out of Barana Mikado.
He was the Reserve Junior Champion Simmental at the 2024 Royal Canberra Show, and was second in his class to the grand champion bull at the 2024 Sydney Royal Easter Show.
The Tennysonvale stud reserved the right to collect semen for their own use.
Four years ago, Mr McBain purchased nine heifers and he returned to lift his herd performance with the introduction of further Tennysonvale genetics.
The top priced heifer at $10,000, Tennysonvale Target, was bought by returning clients Peter and Cathy Wighton, Duri.
They have been clients for some years, having bought drafts of heifers and bulls during that period.
The plan is to AI their new heifer, with the intention of lifting the standard of their Simmental herd through the heifer's female descendants.
"We have a good herd of Simmental cattle but are always looking to improve, Mr Wighton said.
"She is a beautiful female, with a lovely quite temperament."
Weighing 754kg, the blonde 22 month old daughter of Tennysonvale Quality was out of a daughter of Tennysonvale Hancock.
She had an impressive show record as grand champion at the 2024 Royal Canberra Show and in the winning breeders group.
Speaking after the sale, Nathan Baldry said his family were very pleased with the result.
"It was a good sale, considering the season and we are pleased with the outcome," he said.
"There were a lot of return clients and quite a few new ones," he said.
"We were happy with the quality of the cattle, and that showed in the keen demand."
The sale was listed on AuctionsPlus and Stocklive.
It was settled by Elders Wagga Wagga, and Ryan Bajada and Michael Glasser took the bids.
