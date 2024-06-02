Photos: Faces at the Celebrating AgShows Gala Dinner

Dedicated volunteers from across the state united in Dubbo to celebrate AgShows NSW and the broader show movement.
More than 100 people participated in a day of robust discussions and networking before laughing the night away at the gala dinner.
A number of awards were presented to acknowledge the incredible work of individual volunteers and show societies.
Nicky Seeto, Sydney, and Jody Nelson-Gleeson, Johns River, were awarded the AgShows NSW President's Award.
Owen Nicholson, Dungong, received the Dedication Award.
Cobargo Agricultural Pastoral and Horticultural Society Inc, were presented with the Innovation Award.
Eugowra Show Society Inc received the Resilience Award.
The Geoff Mayo Shield, for most outstanding AgShows NSW group was awarded to the South Coast and Tablelands group five.
Bob Robertson, Bungendore, received life membership of the Agricultural Societies Council of NSW.
In 2025, the event will hit the road and head north with Celebrating AgShows set to be held in Armidale.
