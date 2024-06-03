The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Paddock to plate proves popular in state's north with business set to grow

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
Updated June 3 2024 - 5:07pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trudy Stahmer and Scott Ballard, both of Lightning Ridge. Picture by Rebecca Nadge
Trudy Stahmer and Scott Ballard, both of Lightning Ridge. Picture by Rebecca Nadge

The operator behind a paddock to plate butcher shop that opened in Lightning Ridge six months ago is planning to create a second enterprise in the town.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.