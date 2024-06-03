Paddock to plate proves popular in state's north with business set to grow

The operator behind a paddock to plate butcher shop that opened in Lightning Ridge six months ago is planning to create a second enterprise in the town.
Frank Deshon, of Three Rivers Meats, launched a butcher shop in Dirranbandi, Qld, in March last year.
Residents across the border were able to put orders in for a delivery service until the Lightning Ridge shopfront opened in November.
Mr Deshon said the town provided a good population base and there was plenty of demand.
"There were people down here that were singing out for a butcher - a fresh, paddock to plate type of experience," he said.
Mr Deshon, who also has a feedlot and supplies Woolworths and Jack's Creek, said he was particularly passionate about the paddock to plate model.
"When we first opened the Hebel store we were looking for some consistency in the meat and traceability," he said.
"All the products out there, we didn't know where they'd come from. That's what's prompted us to start this little paddock to plate.
"Everyone wants to know what they're eating and where it's come from.
"We just want to keep it fresh, keep it clean, and keep it nice."
Weaners were purchased from southern NSW and Victoria and backgrounded on property in Queensland, he said.
They were then processed at a certified micro abattoir in St George, Qld, before being brought to the Lightning Ridge store and hung for 10 to 12 days.
Pork was sourced from Nyngan while the lamb came from Mr Deshon's flock of Australian White and Dorpers.
"It's straight out of the cold room for you to put in your bag and take home," he said.
Feedback had been positive since the opening and there were plenty of return clients, he said.
"We're really, really, happy - and that's a reflection of the crew we've got, too," he said.
"They're a good team. They're passionate about the product and they're presenting it well."
The T-bone steak was one of the most sought after items in the Lightning Ridge store, he said, with lamb chops and legs of lamb also very popular.
Within the next 12 months he also planned to compliment the business with a bakery next door.
"We'll then have some ready to eat foods as well with pies and those sorts of things," he said.
"There's lot of people about that just want to grab something to put in the oven for dinner and it's ready to go in 10 minutes."
