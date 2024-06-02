Keep the Sheep, a legacy project, building community and dairy success

Creating a sense of belonging and community among more than 300 women scattered across some of the most remote parts of Australia is no easy feat. Saltbush Stretch founder Em Armstrong, Hay, never set out to change the world, but her compassion and selflessness has transformed the lives of so many. Em has created a safe space for rural women to move their bodies through yoga and pilates during both good days and bad, an impact that cannot be overstated.

