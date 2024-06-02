The Land
Keep the Sheep, a legacy project, building community and dairy success

June 2 2024 - 6:02pm
Western Australian farmers, shearers, truck drivers and agricultural industry representatives headed for the streets of Perth on Friday as a show of solidarity against the live sheep export ban. More than 1300 vehicles - including stock crates, trucks, utes and tractors - took part in the grassroots rally to deliver the same powerful message - stand with WA farmers and #KeepTheSheep.

