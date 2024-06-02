Keep the Sheep, a legacy project, building community and dairy success

Western Australian farmers, shearers, truck drivers and agricultural industry representatives headed for the streets of Perth on Friday as a show of solidarity against the live sheep export ban. More than 1300 vehicles - including stock crates, trucks, utes and tractors - took part in the grassroots rally to deliver the same powerful message - stand with WA farmers and #KeepTheSheep.
Ten years, five sites, 134 sires, 25,000 lambs, and two million data points. The Merino Lifetime Productivity Project, which took years of planning before it got underway in 2015, has involved hundreds of stakeholders. As it enters its final stages, those involved say its legacy could stretch for several decades more.
Creating a sense of belonging and community among more than 300 women scattered across some of the most remote parts of Australia is no easy feat. Saltbush Stretch founder Em Armstrong, Hay, never set out to change the world, but her compassion and selflessness has transformed the lives of so many. Em has created a safe space for rural women to move their bodies through yoga and pilates during both good days and bad, an impact that cannot be overstated.
A combination of practices on Raelands dairy farm has created a profitable business that can care for the planet and provide for the people who run the enterprise. Sexed semen, permanent pastures, a triple-profit bottom line of planet, profitability and people, sustainability and succession planning are some of the ingredients for the success of the 280-hectare dairy farm run by James and Chris McRae, Raelands, Barrington.
An outstanding line of 530 vendor-bred black-baldy weaners was one of the key highlights of Friday's Tamworth Selling Agents' store sale, where 3600 cattle were sold to a solid and rising market. Agents on the catwalk said the sale started slowly but picked up speed as the buyers moved into the lines of quality vendor-bred steers and heifers that were going under the hammer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.