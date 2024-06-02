CWA's 38th wool awards fundraiser in Lightning Ridge draws great support

A last-minute venue change and subsequent rain did nothing to dampen spirits at the annual CWA fundraiser in Lightning Ridge on Saturday.
The Goodooga/Lightning Ridge CWA branch has hosted the annual wool awards for 38 years.
The event began at Brenda Station, Goodooga, and in its heyday there were more than 120 fleeces nominated.
Nearly four decades on, it is one of the main fundraising events for the branch and this year drew 60 fleeces from around the district, which will be auctioned off with proceeds to go to local charities.
Peter Scoles, Rugby, Lightning Ridge, won grand champion fleece, scoring 71 points out of a possible 100.
The 8.3-kilogram fleece had a yield of 64 per cent and scored full points for soundness.
Judge Scott Thrift, AWN, said it was the heaviest flock fleece, making it hard to beat.
"Weight makes up 30pc of your points," he said.
"It's pretty evenly crimped, with style and character."
Mr Scoles runs about 2500 breeding ewes on his 7200-hectare property.
He favours Dohnes for their dual-purpose qualities, although the wool was the primary focus.
He has both station-bred and purchased rams and has used Calga genetics for about 10 years.
The flock averaged about 19 micron, while store lambs were usually sold through Dubbo saleyards.
Champion stud breeder fleece went to Dunumbral Merinos, Collarenebri, with the stud also claiming the Donny Waters Memorial Trophy for grand champion ram fleece.
Champion commercial fleece went to Chris and Tina Phipps, Angledool, while Bendeena, Collarenebri, won the district champion Kerry Ryan Memorial.
Mr Thrift said it was a very good lineup of quality wool.
Presentations were set to be held at the Deshon family's property, Llandillo, where the judging took place, but organisers moved the event into town in response to forecast rain.
About 100 people attended the awards, which included a fashion parade with garments from the Australian Wool Awards, a fundraising raffle, local stallholders and a competition to guess the weight of a ram.
CWA branch secretary Denise O'Brien said the event drew huge support from woolgrowers and local businesses.
The CWA supported a range of vital charities and the event was an important fundraiser, she said.
Many of the organisers had been involved for decades and steward Ross Scott travelled up from Geurie each year.
"It brings people on the land and people in town together," she said.
"It's a great community event."
