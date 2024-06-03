'A big relief' for northwest farmers as the good season continues amid rain

Rain at the end of last week proved the icing on the cake for many producers in the state's north, with operators around Lightning Ridge receiving about 40 millimetres overnight on Thursday.
Producers were celebrating the good season after a very dry period last year.
For most, last week's rain proved an added bonus but Charlie Powell, who has a mixed-farming operation at Cumbora that includes sheep, cattle, goats, and a cropping program, said his enterprise needed it.
While other areas of the district had fairly consistent rainfall over the few months, his property had missed out.
"It's only in the last four or fives weeks we've come good," he said.
"We were looking like we weren't even going to sow a month ago.
He had received about a 100 millimetres over the past few weeks, including 40mm last week, and said that turned it around.
"We were still in a drought at Easter," he said.
"We still had pick for the stock but we were a long way from getting a full moisture profile with our cropping."
He said they had been preparing to start digging up stored silage and barley for stock.
"Then it started raining and I thought I better organise some wheat and chickpeas to get in," he said.
Tina Phipps, who farms at Angledool and also has a contracting business, said it was great to see the country so green.
"It's beautiful - I bloody love it," she said.
"It's a big relief."
Vicky Green, Goodooga, agreed it was a huge relief to have so much feed around.
Last year she and her husband, Jim, were having to feed stock and the drought was still fresh in a lot of people's minds.
Alastair Wilson has a mixed-farming operation located between Lightning Ridge and Collarenebri.
Mr Wilson said the season was outstanding so far.
"It's the best summer and autumn season I've seen back to back since I've been doing the job," he said.
"We've had 500 millimetres since November and it's been constantly raining every month.
"The sheep look good, the paddocks look amazing and all the paddocks are full of moisture.
"The crops are starting to get going."
He received between 30 and 40mm at the end of last week, which he said was perfect timing.
"I don't think you can have too much really," he said.
"It's probably been the first time I can remember that I've had a good season and NSW hasn't."
