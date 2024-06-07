Bull sale returns to Bourke Show in time for 150th year celebrations

The Bourke Show welcomed bulls back into the ring last weekend as part of the event's 150 year celebrations.
Shane Russell, Schute Bell Whitbread and Co, Bourke, said it had been at least 20 years since the show had featured a bull sale, and the auction was held in memory of stock agent Peter Whitbread.
Mr Russell said the auction was also designed as a way to encourage producers back to the ag show.
Running cattle in the region was usually an opportunistic venture but the season had been fantastic and the sale also saved on freight costs for producers, he said.
All up, nine of 15 bulls sold under the hammer to average $6444, with another three negotiated after the auction.
Kidman Poll Herefords and Angus, Dubbo, sold the equal top-priced bulls for $8000.
The Angus, Kidman Peppard T114, by Hazeldean Hydro Q1917 and out of a Milwillah Marble Bar J53 descendent, was purchased by Dave Hagan, Brewarrina.
The stud also sold its Hereford, Kidman Road Block T020, by Kidman Evident Q098 and out of Kidman Duchess Q115, to Rosevale Station, Canbelego.
Other vendors included BT Brahmans, Alpine Charolais, Terralea Shorthorns, Rockingham Santa Gertrudis, and Cobb and Co Angus.
Mr Russell said most bulls went to the local Bourke area and there was fantastic support.
He plan was to continue to have the sale each year, he said.
Bourke Show president Grace Ridge said the event also featured a display on the show's history throughout the years, along with a blade shearing demonstration and fancy dress.
The event also attracted a record number of fleeces, with 47 entered.
She thanked the community and sponsors for their support.
Schute Bell Whitbread and Co conducted the sale with AuctionsPlus donating its service for online bidding.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.