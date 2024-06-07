I'm still keen to bank a winner with a banksia | In Fiona's Garden

Admiring some banksias in flower on the coast recently, I vowed to have another crack at growing one.
A few years ago I planted an old man banksia (B. serrata) but it didn't flourish and never flowered.
Although supposedly frost tolerant, I fear an unusually severe winter defeated it.
Banksias have long intrigued me though and I still hoped to succeed one day.
They're woody evergreens, ranging in size from almost prostrate shrubs to 30-metre-tall trees and bearing distinctive, bottlebrush or globe-shaped flowers. All are endemic other than B. dentata which overflows into PNG.
The first banksias known to Europeans were collected by Sir Joseph Banks and Dr. Daniel Solander during Captain (then Lieutenant) James Cook's voyage in HMS Endeavour (1768-71) when they landed at Botany Bay on April 29, 1770.
The genus was subsequently named by Carl Linnaeus's son, also Carl, in recognition of Banks' contribution to 18th century science and horticulture. B. solandri from Western Australia was named to honour Solander.
Originally there were 76 banksia species of which 60 came from south-west Western Australia.
However in 2007 the taxonomic groupers (as opposed to the splitters) had a win and Dryandras, also exclusive to south-west WA, are now officially Banksias. The reclassification is less confusing than it might have been as the Dryandra specific names have all stayed the same.
The distinction between West Australian and eastern banksias is of relevance to gardeners because cultivating the westerners in the east has been fraught with difficulties and failure - they appear to succumb discouragingly frequently to a type of root rot fungus.
Luckily the eastern species are considered far easier for NSW gardeners and are of considerable garden value. All are hardy to some degree and their variety of flower and foliage shape and colour provides year-round interest.
The seed cones are the banksia's most unusual and fascinating feature, familiar to generations of Aussies from May Gibbs' Gumnut Stories and her Big Bad Banksia Men and their fiendish plots to capture the Nuts and Blossoms.
It's easy to see when looking at old hairy, knobbly cones with their layered seed pods, like peering eyes, how they inspired her characters - they seem almost human.
I'm now checking out the garden for a suitable spot for a foray into banksias. I thought that a small woodland of native trees which we planted in 2008 might be suitable but on looking at it closely I realised it had become too shady.
The trees, mostly eucalypts and wattles, have self-sown over the years and I thought that a little copse of dwarf snow gums (Eucalyptus gregsoniana) and casuarinas would make a perfect setting for smaller shrubs.
But the ground beneath them is hard and dry and gets little sunshine so finally I went back to our front garden which we redesigned in 2020 with rocks, small shrubs and native grasses.
The plants are a mixture of native and exotic and include winter flowering Correa alba and C. pulchella, Crowea exalata and coast rosemary (Westringia), with rock roses (Cistus sp.), lavenders and santolinas.
I'm thinking of a scarlet heath banksia (B. coccinea, 5m) as background, with lemony bull banksia (B. grandis, 1.5m) and bronze hairpin banksia (B. spinulosa, 1m to 2m) in front.
Every gardener loves a new challenge. I can't wait.
The Australian National Botanic Gardens, Canberra website (www.anbg.gov.au/banksia) contains detailed information about banksia cultivation, including how to grow them from seed. The Australian Native Plants Society's national arm the (www.anpsa.org.au) lists 11 species for NSW.
