New dashboard to help farmers respond to climate challenges

A new dashboard is helping growers make future decisions and respond to climate challenges.
CSIRO research scientist, Dr Stephen Snow said My Climate View, a collaboration with the Bureau of Meteorology, is an online dashboard that helps farmers and land managers understand what the future climate might look like for a given location and commodity.
Farmers can input their location and commodity, and receive indicators such projected changes to wet days at harvest, number of frost days, hot days at flowering and other parameters specific to each commodity.
While there is already plenty of climate information available, Dr Snow said by providing this targeted information My Climate View better supports farmers to adapt to future climates and better understand risks.
"In a recent scientific output we looked at how farmers understand and conceptualise long term climate risks, before looking at My Climate View and after," he said.
"The findings were that it helped them conceptualise risk. Its main aims are to help growers answer the big questions.
"Like can I keep growing this commodity here in the future? Should I consider changing commodity, should I grow something else?"
Dr Snow said there was also opportunity.
"There's been some wine grape production which has moved down to Tasmania because the climate may be more favourable in the future," he said.
"It is helping farmers take advantage of the opportunities that a changing climate can provide, but as well as looking at how to how to help them adapt to a changing climate and management risks associated with it."
Dr Snow said while the dashboard is designed with specific commodity information, it also provides general climate information for the area.
Growers also have the ability to modify some of the parameters to make it even more relevant for their exact location, for example the definition of heat waves.
"Say for banana production in the Darwin area, it has got heat waves defined as three or more consecutive days when the maximum temperature is greater than or equal to 37 degrees between July and June but you can modify that and say I'm a bit further out for me - it's actually more like 38 degrees," he said.
With the potential for more data to be overwhelming the dashboard was created with farmer input to ensure its relevance.
"It has been a user centred design process where we've gone out and spoken to farmers and spoken to advisers at different iterations of its development," he said.
"At the beginning it was more understanding needs, understanding problems that they face, and showing early prototypes.
"We've been acting on growers' feedback throughout."
The dashboard supports 22 commodities including canola, wheat, chickpeas, tomatoes almonds, beef and sheep and can be found at: https://myclimateview.com.au/
