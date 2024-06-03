Firm to dearer market at Bega store sale

When Bega Associated Agents yarded 1700 head last Thursday, the market was described as "firm to slightly dearer" on the last sale, according to Stewart Smith, Chester and Smith Pty Ltd, Bega.
"It was generally a good quality offering with buyers from Leongatha, Moss Vale, Gundagai and Camden competing with good local competition," he said.
Weaner steers sold to $1400 a head for Euro-cross steers, with most selling from $900 to $1200; while Angus weaner steers sold to $1160, with most sold in the $900 to $1100 range.
R and W Hergenhan, Bega, sold Charolais-cross steers to $1280 and Angus steers to $1100, while S and J Dibden, Tilba, sold Angus steers to $1160, and M and J Grffin, Bega, sold Limousin-cross steers to $1060.
Lighter weight steers sold from $400 to $900.
Two-year-old steers sold to $1300.
Euro-cross heifers made to $1200, with most selling from $800 to $1000; while Angus heifers sold to top of $970 with most across the range of $700 to $850.
Lighter weight heifers sold from $400 to $650 and the one pen of Angus cows with calves sold for $2000 a unit.
M and J Griffin, Bega, sold Limousin-cross heifers to $910; S and J Dibden, Tilba, sold Angus heifers to $970 and R and W Hergenhan, Bega, received $1100 for their Charolais-cross heifers.
Mr Smith said it was a good sale for the steers while the heifers "looked good buying", during a sale in which good numbers were on offer.
"If people had asked me last November how many cattle would be yarded for our May sale, I would have said around 500," he said.
"With the cattle here today, it just goes to show how many cattle are around the place at the moment.
"Most markets are very heavily supplied, and we are fortunate in our area having a good season and good local competition."
