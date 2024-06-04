Mud makes all the difference for NSW cattle prices

NSW cattle prices have taken a positive turn after rain across much of the eastern states last week.
Average prices for young cattle in NSW lifted about 10c/kg (carcase weight) to settle on 616c/kg on Tuesday evening.
Mud made all the difference at Tamworth prime sale on Monday where buyers hit the auction with renewed vigour as the supply of cattle slipped to 1144 head.
Tamworth numbers reduced by half to 1144 good quality cattle. Trends were competitive for feeders and backgrounders with the regular buyers attending and an extra cow operator.
Young cattle lifted in value by nearly 40c/kg across some pens bought by the feedlots, while the backgrounders were prepared to pay an average of 12c/kg more than last week.
Heavy feeder steers sold to considerably dearer trends according to Meat and Livestock Australia and topped at 390c/kg.
MLA reported big numbers of medium weight feeder heifers sold 8c/kg dearer the top draft hit 356/kg.
Falls of 60mm to 80mm of rain across the Hunter resulted in cattle supply slipping by more than half to just 411 head at Scone on Tuesday.
Medium weight weaners hit 384c/kg to be up to 50c/kg dearer with backgrounders competing alongside restockers.
Medium and heavy yearling steers were generally of high standard, according to MLA and went to lot feeders at prices that were as much as 34c/kg dearer.
Young trade cattle were also dearer at Carcoar's prime sale on Tuesday spurred on by rain across the Central Tablelands last Friday.
Supply was back by 800 head for a yarding of 2036 good quality cattle.
Feeder steers were 5c/kg dearer selling for 280c/kg to 380c/kg and feeder heifers were 20c/kg dearer making 250c/kg to 342c/kg.
This is interesting in light of the recent cattle on feed figures for the March quarter released by Meat and Livestock Australia this week.
After a sixth consecutive lift, numbers on feed hit 1.3 million head for the first time on record during the March quarter.
MLA reported this was a lift of 4.7pc or 60,000 head to a total of 1,355,000 head.
The increase was recorded across all states except NSW.
"Supporting the national record, both Queensland and South Australia lifted 7pc and 11.3pc to their individual highest number on feed," the MLA report said.
"Victoria and Western Australia lifted by 14.4pc and 1.7pc respectively, to levels above five-year averages.
"NSW was the only state where numbers eased, falling by 2pc, but this was largely due to a levelling after the peak numbers seen last quarter."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.