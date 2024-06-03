Dungog local Owen Nicholson honoured with AgShows NSW dedication award

Growing up on a dairy farm, Owen Nicholson, Dungog, developed a passion for agriculture at a young age.
As a fifth generation farmer, it was only natural for him to volunteer at the local show, a commitment he embraced more than 25 years ago.
Regardless of whether he is unwell, in the middle of a knee replacement, or the farm is flooded in, Mr Nicholson will never miss a show.
Now, the octogenarian mows, digs and does hours of work to ensure the Dungog showground is kept in pristine condition.
In recognition of his commitment to the local community and the broader show movement, Mr Nicholson was presented the AgShows NSW 2024 Dedication Award in Dubbo on June 1.
"The Dungog committee congratulated me on being nominated and I thought they were joking so I made a few enquires to find out what was going on," Mr Nichols said.
"It was a complete surprise and I was very honoured to be nominated by our committee and the ladies who nominated me took great pleasure in knowing something that I didn't."
Mr Nicholson, who first attended the Dungog show at age five, said it has always been part of his life.
"I lead a busy life as a retired dairy farmer but I like to be involved in the community," he said.
"I was a long term volunteer with the show but I took on the secretary position in 2000 and intended to do it for a couple of years, but now I've just been elected for my 25th year.
"I was the Dairy Farmers Association secretary before 2000 and when that folded the this job came up so I put my hand up.
"When I first started our show was in a bit of trouble, but now we've grown so much that last year was the biggest show we've ever had on record."
Moving forward Mr Nicholson said he hopes to continue volunteering, however he said he won't be able to hold the secretary position for another 25 years.
"I'd love more young people to get involved, we've got some but not near enough," he said.
"The problem in all out of committees is that we're getting older and some of the young people aren't taking it up like they should be.
"It is rewarding to give back to your local community and I encourage more young people to take up the opportunity."
