The Land
Home/Cropping

Exciting prospects for cotton at Hay, with plans for expansion

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
June 14 2024 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richard Cannon, Rosevale, Hay, is very pleased with the potential of his cotton crop. Photo: supplied
Richard Cannon, Rosevale, Hay, is very pleased with the potential of his cotton crop. Photo: supplied

The western Riverina was once the home of the Merino sheep, where studs and large commercial flocks flourished.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.