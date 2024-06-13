Exciting prospects for cotton at Hay, with plans for expansion

The western Riverina was once the home of the Merino sheep, where studs and large commercial flocks flourished.
But in recent times and with the increased availability of irrigation water, crops such as cotton have taken on greater financial meaning for landholders.
Richard and Sarah Cannon have been growing cotton on their family property, Rosevale, Hay, since 2017, and it has become an integral enterprise for their business.
"We grow cotton because it gives us the best return per megalitre of water," Mr Cannon said.
"The crop also works well for us in regards to rotation with our winter cereal crops.
"And we are conveniently located close to the gin at Hay."
Mr Cannon further noted the opportunities available in securing forward pricing for water and for his cotton.
"It gives us security, knowing where we are placed with our margins," he said.
"And when it is right, it is the most profitable crop for us."
Harvest of the current crop on Rosevale is just getting underway at the end of May, and Mr Cannon is quietly optimistic for a good yield.
"It is looking good and especially given the cool wet start we had after planting and through the summer," he said.
"Everyone in the valley was concerned, but we had a good finish."
Mr Cannon has planted 746 variety, which he has sown every year, and irrigated with groundwater.
"We are very happy with 746," he said.
"It has that potential to bring in a high yield, it is not limited and if the season is right there is the chance to have a great return."
This crop had a planting rate of 16 seeds per metre, with 200 kilograms of Zincstar monoammonium phosphate (MAP) up front, and 250 units of nitrogen water run in-crop.
"The growing season provided various challenges, we had significant rainfall post planting which caused some water logging, and a small area was replanted, but the season finish was very kind with little bug pressure and beneficial mild autumn temperatures," Mr Cannon said.
The cotton picking is well advanced in the Murrumbidgee Valley and Mr Cannon has heard of yields in the vicinity of 10 to 16 bales a hectare.
"The quality has also been very good, so we should have an above average year," he said.
Due to the financial returns and the way cotton fits with their other enterprises on Rosevale, Mr Cannon said plans for expanding the cotton area were being considered.
The annual cotton crop is grown in rotation with barley, while a fullblood Wagyu seedstock herd and commercial Angus herd were also run on Rosevale in conjunction with a self-replacing Merino flock.
