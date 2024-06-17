The Land
Home/Rural Life

Dynamic duo revive young woman podcast Behind the Sash

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
June 17 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sammy Cormie-Smith, Orange, and Paris Capell, Orange, are the incredible hosts of the Behind the Sash podcast. Picture by Elka Devney
Sammy Cormie-Smith, Orange, and Paris Capell, Orange, are the incredible hosts of the Behind the Sash podcast. Picture by Elka Devney

After a five year hiatus, Orange-based duo Paris Capell and Sammy Cormie-Smith have rebooted the popular Behind the Sash podcast to capture the diverse stories of individuals within the young woman movement.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Dubbo based journalist covering Central NSW for The Land. Got a yarn? Drop me a line at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.