Rod McCully was jackaroo mentor

One of Rod McCully's great strengths was his love of history.
It was that appreciation of the heritage of the Merino on the Riverine plains, and his keen interest in imparting his knowledge, that made Rod a mentor of many who have and have had influential positions in the wool industry.
Rod McCully died on May 11, 2024 and his impact on the Merino industry cannot be overstated.
During his time as manager of the famous Uardry stud at Hay, he connected his staff through the lineage of stud managers to Neilson Mills and the founding of the stud, through what Chris Bowman called the 'Uardry Effect', or as others termed 'Uardry is Uardry'.
Uardry has always had a wonderful reputation for training young people and Rod kept that going.
It is one of his great legacies, and in his journals Rod acknowledged his success as manager relied upon the people who worked with him.
Jackarooing on Merino studs was a time honoured passage for those who wished to make a pastoral career.
Having progressed through the system, Rod reinforced that tradition on Uardry with the background and culture developed by Basil Clapham, Rowand Jameson, Tom Lilburne and Hugh Lydiard.
Those who benefited from Rod's mentoring included assistant managers, Colin Gibson, Peter McGregor and Michael Elmes, while Chris Bowman who succeeded Rod as manager at Uardry attributes his career success to jackarooing at Uardry.
Robert Donald Montgomery McCully was born on September 24, 1941 at Coraki, in northern NSW.
He was the third of Donald and Dorothy McCully's children, preceded by sisters, Mary and Helen.
Donald McCully had served as a sergeant in the Australian Army during World War Two and was stationed in New Guinea.
Rod was three years old before he first met his father upon returning from the war; and later in life Rod reflected how fond he was of his Uncle Les who served in the Light Horse Brigade during WW1.
After the war, Donald McCully had a career with the Bank of NSW, and was branch manager at Condobolin from 1954 to 1959.
It was during the family's time at Condobolin that Rod attended The Kings School at Parramatta where he became house captain of Junior Macarthur House, Commanding Under Officer in the Cadets, rowed in the First Eight and met his best mate, George Mack from Trangie, later was Rod's best man.
After school Rod commenced jackarooing in 1959 at Buttabone, Warren and Bundemar at Trangie, owned by the Body family, and when Ron McMahon was Overseer.
Three months later he knew he wanted a career on the land and with Merino sheep and nothing else.
In 1961, Rod joined the Australian Estates at Oolambeyan, Carrathool, where Pat and Irene Thomas were the managers and mentors to many jackaroos.
In 1963 Rod was transferred to another Australian Estates property, Buckiinguy at Nyngan as jackaroo and bookkeeper.
Rod returned to Oolambeyan in 1964 as overseer, working under stud manager Ian Marwedel whom he respected greatly.
Pat Thomas and Ian Marwedel taught Rod a lot about pastoral management and sheep husbandry, but most especially the finer points of the stud Merino industry.
Rod met Brenda McFarland in the early 1960's, and while she had many admirers, it was the sight of seeing Rod standing in the rain at the Flinders Street railway station in Melbourne, wearing an Akubra hat, moleskins and Drizabone coat that convinced her.
They were unofficially engaged in 1963, more formerly in 1965.
Rod and Brenda married in 1967 and lived in a tiny cottage on Oolambeyan, welcoming the birth of Ben in 1969, followed by Sam in 1972.
In 1974 Rod became the manager of Cobran at Hay which was owned by the Black family.
Later, Rod was appointed manager of Uardry, one of Australia's leading Merino studs which was also owned by the Black family, in October 1977, a position he held until 1989.
Manager's wives are too often overlooked for the support they give their husbands, and Brenda's wise counsel and tireless application proved her role as Rod's greatest supporter.
The Merino industry has changed dramatically since 1989.
During the McCully era at Uardry there were many successes but 1988 stands out, not just for the stud but for the wool industry.
Wool was Australia's biggest export earner, Merino sheep were once again a topic for discussion and Uardry held its inaugural Stud Foundation Sale.
At that sale, two pens of unjoined stud ewes sold for a record price of $800 each and cast-for-age ewes sold to $624 while the total of 1187 ewes sold on property for an average of $262.
The offering of rams saw 75 sold to a top of $24,000 for a total sale gross of $440,000.
The sale was an extraordinary event; but a few weeks later Uardry exhibited at the Dubbo National Show and Sale where 14 stud rams sold to top of $48,000 and averaged $11,893.
They also won the City of Dubbo Breeders Group.
Rod's interest in the history of the Uardry stud was aided when Burrabogie was sold and the Mills family gifted their significant history to Uardry.
Rod was in his element and spent many an hour delving into the ledgers, diaries, scrapbooks and photos piecing together the history of the Uardry, Burrabogie, Wahwoon and Pemblegong studs.
Rod began a Uardry newsletter well before it was common practice in the Merino industry.
It was well received and appreciated by the clients as it contained the latest happenings in the stud, anecdotes and a humorous story to finish.
Rod was also instrumental in researching, writing and producing the 125th anniversary Uardry booklet in 1989.
Outside of Uardry, Rod contributed to the Merino industry in many roles.
He and Brenda enjoyed the camaraderie with other stud breeders and their wives, travelling to many parts of Australia.
Rod served as a Councillor of the NSW Stud Merino Breeders Association from 1979 to 1985 and then became the first stud manager to be elected President from 1983 to 1985.
He was made a Life Governor in 1990 and continued to be involved as announcer at the Sydney Sheep Show for many years.
Rod was also involved with the Riverina Merino Field Days as the inaugural Treasurer from 1972 to 1973, and Secretary from 1972 to 1975.
He was made a Life Member in 1990.
Retiring from the manager's position at Uardry, Rod was able to focus on his love of history when he became a partner of the Riverine Grazier in 1999 along with Tertia Butcher and Peter Montgomery.
His "Blast from the Past" column was to become a regular feature in the local paper at Hay, and which allowed him to pursue a lot of Hay's colourful characters and history.
He loved research and could talk and listen for hours with those close to the topics he was investigating.
Rod enjoyed other pursuits, particularly golf and spent many happy times on the Hay course.
Rod McCully died on May 11 and was survived by wife, Brenda, sons Ben and Sam, daughters-in-law, Janne and Metka, grandchildren Amber, Skye, Oskar and Mihael.
In his eulogy, Chris Bowman confirmed Rod's contribution to society, the Hay community and the Merino industry.
"At a time in the world when instant gratification, various platforms allowing any opinion to be expressed, wokeism is rife and the minority rules, a touch of Rod McCully and the "Uardry Effect" might be just what the world needs."
Vale Rod McCully
