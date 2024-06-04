Northwest women winners for outstanding contributions in Landcare Awards

Three local women from Tamworth, Somerton and Wallabadah have been honoured in the 2023/2024 New South Wales Landcare Awards in recognition of their outstanding contributions.
Stephanie Cameron, Tamworth is the winner of the Gerald Carnie Memorial Award, which is presented every two years in conjunction with the State Landcare Awards.
The award is given to an individual in recognition of their contribution to the development of 'the philosophy of Landcare'. The recipient champions the development of Landcare to support a change in attitudes, which translates to a more cohesive and resilient community that acts to achieve a healthier environment and/or more productive and sustainable farms.
Ms Cameron has been an influential figure in the Landcare community for many years. She served as the chairperson of Landcare NSW and played a vital role in promoting natural resource management, sustainable agriculture, and environmental care.
Her dedication led to her being granted Honorary Life Membership to Landcare NSW.
Additionally, Ms Cameron was involved in partnership projects with Local Land Services via Tamworth Regional Landcare and Landcare NSW for about the past 10 years.
The Wallabadah Community Association was the winner of the Australian Government Climate Innovation Award and is represented by its chair, Tania Hartigan.
Ms Hartigan is a woman of the land with profound knowledge of bush foods and the owner of 'The Artshack' at Wallabadah. She is a Gamilaraay woman who has a deep-rooted sense of stewardship towards the land and its water and a commitment to fostering ecological harmony, safeguarding the natural assets (soil, water, and habitats) for future generations, and simultaneously enhancing the resilience of local ecosystems.
The Wallabadah Community Association partnered with Wallabadah Creek Catchment Community (WCCC) following the challenges posed by water scarcity in 2018-2019, which was then followed by flooding.
The partnership represents a grassroots initiative driven by the resolve of Wallabadah residents who mobilised collectively to address the pressing issues of water management and sustainability in the upper catchment area. The groups embarked on a multifaceted approach to water conservation and catchment management, engaging over 20 land managers across 17,000 hectares. At the forefront of their endeavours lies a concerted effort to combat climate challenges through practical, community-driven interventions.
Somerton's Nell Chaffey was the winner of the NSW Women in Landcare Award.
Ms Chaffey has a deep commitment to environmental stewardship, community engagement, and cultural inclusivity.
She began working 40 years ago as a hands-on landcarer, planting the first trees on the family farm, which are now flourishing wildlife corridors.
Ms Chaffey joined the Manilla Landcare group in the late 1980s, and then the Bubbogullion 100 Landcare Group of which she has been a member for more than 20 years.
She was pivotal in forming the Tamworth Regional Landcare Association (TRLA) and has served as a member of the Northern Inland Council for the Environment, advocating for environmental conservation at a regional level.
LLS and LNSW jointly manage the Awards, which are sponsored by the Australian government, Landcare Australia, the NW Government, Landcare NSW, Greyhound Australia, and Woolworths.
