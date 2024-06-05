EU tariffs on 'Black Sea' provide upside for canola | Global Perspective

More than two years on from the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops and the European Union bloc is finally introducing economic barriers to Russia and its allies - in this case Belarus - when it comes to grain and agricultural exports.
Announcing the joint agreement on tariffs by EU trade ministers, Vincent van Peteghem, the minister for finance for Belgium - which currently holds presidency of the EU - said the measures were designed to stop these imports in practice and would "therefore prevent the destabilisation of the EU`s grain market, halt Russian exports of illegally appropriated grain produced in the territories of Ukraine and prevent Russia from using revenues from exports to the EU to fund its war of aggression against Ukraine".
The duties - to be applied from July 1 this year - will be 95 euros a tonne on cereals (the equivalent of $155 a tonne for wheat) and 50 per cent of the value of oilseeds and their coproducts. This decision will virtually make Russia and Belarus`s exports to the EU bloc economically prohibitive.
The impact of this development on the wheat market will not be significant as the EU bloc and Russia are the two biggest global wheat producers in their own right and intra-trade between them is minimal.
However, the oilseeds market will feel profound impacts, with total exports of Russian and Belarusian oilseeds and oilseeds co-products to the EU amounting to 1.5 million tonnes in 2023/24, representing roughly one quarter of all EU canola and sunflower imports.
EU crushers and importers will have to look to other sources to fill the gap in oilseeds meal and oil imports left by the absence of supply from these two countries, which means EU canola prices should strengthen in the coming months.
This development comes on top of other good news for canola growers when it comes to price support, with the global stocks-to-use ratio for canola dropping year on year because world supply is set to not to keep up with demand for the 2024/25 season.
This tariff decision by the EU bloc will also impact the animal protein sector because the EU pool of non-genetically-modified meal for feed will tend to become smaller, increasing competition, therefore price, for genetically-modified-free canola meal.
European countries trade genetically-modified oilseeds, such as Canada`s canola and Brazil`s soybeans, at a discount.
In this scenario, Australian canola is likely to triumph. A large share of Australia's national canola production is non-genetically-modified and our seaborne exports do not have to go through the Panama Canal, where freight traffic is still incurring a hefty extra cost - which is the case for Canadian exports bound to the EU.
Next harvest's canola prices are promising as the world needs to crush more canola to keep up with demand.
