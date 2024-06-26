The new gold standard sheep vaccine

GlanEry 7in1 B12 is the new gold standard of sheep vaccines as it protects sheep and lambs against seven endemic sheep diseases in Australia. Picture supplied

Zoetis Australia is proud to have developed the new innovation in sheep vaccines, GlanEry® 7in1 B12, which is available in stores near you.



GlanEry 7in1 B12 is a new formulation that combines the market leading proven protection of Glanvac® 6 B12 and Eryvac® into one convenient vaccine.

These include Erysipelas arthritis, Cheesy Gland (CLA) and the five main clostridial diseases (pulpy kidney, tetanus, malignant oedema, black disease and black leg), all in a convenient 1mL dose.



According to the MLA, these diseases collectively cost the Australia sheep industry about $90M annually.

Associate Director of the Zoetis Livestock Veterinary Team, Dr Kelly Graham. Picture supplied

Dr Kelly Graham, Associate Director of the Zoetis Livestock Veterinary Team, is excited about the addition of Erysipelas protection into the Zoetis Glanvac 6 in 1 range.



Dr Graham indicated that, 'Erysipelas arthritis, caused by the bacteria Erysipelas rhusiopathiae, is the most common cause of lame lambs on farm and results in significant losses both on farm and at the abattoir.



"Losses on farm are due to culling, poor growth rates and reduced trading options if animals are unfit to load, and abattoir losses are associated with trim, reduced carcase weights and potential carcase condemnations," Dr Graham said.

When asked where these bacteria come from, Dr Graham said, "Erysipelas is found all over Australia and it can persist for a long time in the environment, including in water.



"It is carried on to a farm by many ways; from introduced sheep i.e. sheep that are chronically infected, by feral pigs, and a variety of other native animals, in fact over 30 species of wild birds and at least 50 species of wild mammals are known to harbour Erysipelas, as well as cattle, dogs, kangaroos and mice," she said.



"All these animals and birds provide an extensive reservoir, as a source of environmental contamination.



"So, given this bacterium can survive in the environment and is carried by a range of animals, contamination on any farm can change from year to year, therefore if a farm doesn't experience infection one year it does not mean it won't experience problems in subsequent years."



GlanEry 7in1 B12 provides the convenience of two vaccines in one. Picture supplied

The published annual report (2018 - 2019) from the National Sheep Health Monitoring Project, representing the abattoir findings of approximately 8.7 million sheep inspected across Australia, showed a high percentage of sheep lines had evidence of arthritis. Erysipelas arthritis is definitely a significant issue in Australia.

GlanEry 7in1 B12 has been developed in Australia and is manufactured in Melbourne, Victoria.



GlanEry 7in1 B12 provides the convenience of two vaccines in one, with premium disease protection, so will save time, labour and cost whilst making sheep vaccination simple and easy.