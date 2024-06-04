Man 'stuck in machinery' rushed to Orange hospital with severe injuries

A man on a rural property has been transported to Orange hospital with serious injuries following a machinery incident on Monday.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to a property around 5pm on June 3 in Bumbaldry, west of Cowra, responding to reports a man in his late 30s was "stuck in machinery".
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the casualty was freed from the machine moments before paramedics arrived.
He was treated for isolated bilateral injuries, with both his left and right arms showing extensive damage.
A helicopter had initially been dispatched to transport the injured man, but it was stood down by NSW Ambulance shortly later after confirming transport by road would be faster.
The patient was admitted to Orange Health Service in a serious but stable condition.
NSW Police confirmed the incident was reported to SafeWork NSW. The Central Western Daily has contacted SafeWork for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.