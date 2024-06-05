Industry in doubt if live sheep export ban enforced

Last Friday, Perth was the site of protest against the government's ban on the live sheep by sea trade - and as hundreds of road trains and trucks rolled through the west to make their point, those in the east stood with them in solidarity.
Not too many Saturdays ago, the Federal Government's decision to ban the live sheep by sea trade brought the shutters down on the next best option for many farmers.
The boom days of yesteryear are gone, and those left in the sheepmeat game face a future without a key tool their forebears had, and the pressure to persist despite it all.
Keeping and expanding our access into export markets is not only key to the fresh, chilled and frozen trade - but it's core to a prosperous future with food grown in Australia and prices for red meat that just don't cover the cost of production.
If we truly want our home-grown lamb and mutton to continue as a mainstay across the world, we need government to explore and engage new markets to minimize risk and expand opportunities.
We need government to create policy to reduce processing costs, add value to products and create a supply chain that's cost effective and can do the job it needs to.
We must not kid ourselves that our current input costs are competitive, and that they cannot be reduced to rates we can bear with the correct settings from government.
Most of all, we must get our government to develop markets, not ban them, as we begin to recover from Chinese Communist Government trade bans that are only just lifted.
The clock is now ticking ever closer to the end of the live sheep by sea trade - and what else is next?
The tools and transport to take our industry to the next level exist. So let's use them, and look to open doors, rather than close them.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.