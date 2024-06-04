Titanium takes top-price at Dubbo National Poll Hereford sale

Buyers sought bulls with structural soundness, excellent growth and balance at the 63rd annual Dubbo National Poll Hereford sale.
At auction, 41 of 53 bulls sold to a top price of $28,000 to average $8628.
In the females, five of nine lots sold to a top price of $10,000, to average $6,800.
Following spirited bidding, the top-priced bull, Valley View Titanic T011, was knocked down to an undisclosed buyer through Nutrien Dubbo for $28,000.
Sired by Valley View Rubble R003 and out of Valley View Maritana P018, the senior champion bull weighed 934 kilograms with a raw data scan of 131 squared centimetres for eye muscle area, 19 millimetres for rib fat, 11mm for rump fat and 42 centimetres for scrotal circumference.
The 24-month-old bull also displayed Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) of +55 for carcass weight, +7.6 for birth weight, +41 for 200-day growth, +66 for 400-day growth and +97 for 600-day growth.
Valley View stud co-principal Paul Durkin, Warialda, also sold the 2023 sale top-price bull and was extremely pleased to achieve a similar result this year.
"It is unbelievable. I never thought it would have happened once let alone twice," he said.
"The top-priced bull is reflective of what we aim to breed. He is structurally correct and well balanced with good skin."
The well muscled and beautifully balanced bull held himself well in the ring, said Judge Steve Crowley, Tycolah Poll Herefords, Cobbadah.
The second top-priced bull, The Ranch Gunsmoke U012, was purchased by Bowen Pastoral Company, Barraba and Melville Park Poll Hereford stud, Vasey, Vic, for $25,000.
Sired by The Ranch Remington R028 and out of The Ranch Tilly P047, the grand champion bull weighed 686kg with a raw data scan of 110sq/cm for EMA, 15mm for rib fat, 9mm for rump fat and 38cm for scrotal circumference.
The 13-month-old bull also displayed EBVs of +70 for carcass weight, +1.3 for intramuscular fat, +97 for mature cow weight, +43 for 200-day growth, +71 for 400-day growth, and +104 for 600-day growth.
Joint buyer Bowen stud principal Stephen Peake, Barraba, said the bull had excellent growth figures with good EMA and marbling data.
"It is very hard to combine a bull with a data set and phenotype, and he had both," he said.
"He's got a very good data set as well as the pedigree contained a double cross of The Ranch Remington and the Tilly cow family which is The Ranch's dominate cow family."
Mr Peake said the bull will be used extensively within his stud.
Melville Park Poll Hereford stud principal David Lyons, Vasey, Vic, plans to use the bull over at least 30 stud cows.
"Being a young bull, he'll go straight to Bowen for their joining in the spring time, then he'll come down here to our winter joining for an autumn calving in 2026," he said.
Ben and Leanne Rumble, Supple Whiteface, Llangothlin, sold Supple TNT to Gunyah Herefords, Cooma, for $18,000.
Sired by Bowen Quad Q4 and out of Supple Gertie P057, the reserve senior bull weighed 974kg with a raw data scan of 138sq/cm for EMA, 23mm for rib, 14mm for rump and 43cm for scrotal circumference.
The 22-month-old bull also displayed EBVs of -1.5 for gestation length, +5.3 for birth weight, +62 for carcass weight and +0.8 for IMF.
The top-priced female, The Ranch Tilly U010 sold to Emigrace Herefords, Warrabrook, Vic, for $10,000.
Sired by Wirruna Qantas Q036 and out of The Ranch Tilly Q016, the 14-month-old displayed EBVs of +4.4 for calving ease direct, -4.4 for gestation length, +64 for carcass weight and +2.0 for IMF.
The Ranch Poll Hereford stud co-principal Del Rees, Tomginley, was extremely pleased that the female sold to a stud.
"We wanted to sell something that was representative of who we are as a stud in the female line and she is reflective of that," she said.
The second top-priced female, Grathlyn Jewess Q009 was purchased by Matt Fitzgerald, Campanui Herefords, Sunbury, Vic, for $9,500.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien and Elders with auctioneers Joel Fleming, Tamworth, and Lincoln McKinlay, Inverell. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
