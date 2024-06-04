Gunsmoke claims grand champion bull at Dubbo National Poll Hereford sale

The first son of the $120,000 The Ranch Remington R028 to be sold in Australia has come out on top at the 63rd annual Dubbo National Poll Hereford show.
The Ranch Gunsmoke U012, by The Ranch Remington R028 and out of The Ranch Tilly P047, was sashed grand champion bull by judge Steve Crowley, Tycolah Poll Herefords, Cobbadah.
Exhibited by Del and Greg Rees, The Ranch Poll Herefords, Tomingley, the 13-month-old bull was also awarded junior champion bull.
Judge Steve Crowley said he admired the bull's length.
"He carries down through the hind quarters so well and brings out that lower flank. He's also got that extra hip to pin," he said.
"He stands up so well and is beautiful when you get behind him. He is a very nice balanced young sirey bull."
The Ranch stud co-prinicpal Del Rees said The Ranch Gunsmoke U012 represents everything they aspire to breed.
"He is very similar in type to his sire, who was the 2022 grand champion bull in Dubbo," she said.
"He is also out of a very good cow in our best breeding cow line.
"We've always liked him since a calf. He is very much our type with his overall correctness, sirey head, and beautiful temper."
The reserve junior bull went to 20-month-old Ivy Bank Tex T021, exhibited by Ivy Bank Partnership, Walcha.
He was by Churchill Broadway 858F and out of Ivy Bank Magic Q020.
The intermediate champion bull was awarded to 21-month-old Supple Thimply Thuper, by Yalgoo Video M195 and out of Supple Denise 104.
He was exhibited by Ben and Leanne Rumble, Supple Whiteface, Llangothlin.
In reserve was 21-month-old Grathlyn Trademark T058, exhibited by Brooke and Andrew Rayner, Grathlyn, Hargraves.
He was sired by Koanui Layer P028 and out of Grathlyn Chance P003.
The senior champion bull was awarded to 24-month-old Valley View Titanic T011, by Valley View Rubble R003 and out of Valley View Maritana P018.
He was exhibited by Paul and Angela Durkin, Valley View, Warialda.
The reserve senior bull went to 22-month-old Supple TNT, by Bowen Quad Q4 and out of Supple Gertie P057.
The Ranch continued its success in the females, winning junior champion female with 14-month-old The Ranch Tilly U010.
She was sired by Wirruna Qantas Q036 and out of The Ranch Tilly Q016.
Grathlyn took home reserve junior female with nine-month-old Grathlyn Jewess U037, by Armada Roff and out of Grathlyn Jewess N044.
The success for Grathlyn continued with 21-month-old Grathlyn Petal T036 winning senior champion female.
Sired by Wirruna Qureshi Q074 and out of Grathlyn Petal P056, the 21-month-old was also sashed grand champion female.
Judge Steve Crowley said Grathlyn Petal T036 epitomised the type of female he liked.
"She is a lovely type of heifer and she is my type of heifer," he said.
"She's got beautiful hip to pin with a beautiful capacity, plenty of length and lovely skin."
Reserve senior female was awarded to 57-month-old Grathlyn Jewess Q009, by Grathlyn Nomination and out of Grathlyn Jewess.
Grathlyn stud co-principal Andrew Rayner, Hargraves, said he was extremely pleased with the stud's overall result.
The President's Shield and Most Successful Exhibitor was awarded to Ben and Leanne Rumble, Supple Whiteface, Llangothlin.
