Scattered showers help push feeder prices up 20c/kg at Roma

A total of 4725 head of cattle were offered at Roma's store sale on Tuesday in Queensland.
Meat and Livestock Australia's David Friend said all the regular processors, lot feeders and backgrounders were present at the sale.
He said there was a quality yarding of weaners penned, but they could not sustain the prices recorded at last week's sale.
"However, heavy feeders were firm to 20 cents a kilogram dearer," he said.
Weaner steers less than 200kg topped at 380c/kg and averaged 316c/kg, while 200kg to 280kg pens reached 404c/kg and averaged 334c/kg.
Steers in the 280kg to 330kg range reached 376c/kg and averaged 355c/kg, and those from 330kg to 400kg reached 372c/kg and averaged 342c/kg.
Feeder steers weighing from 400kg to 500kg topped at 334c/kg and averaged 304c/kg.
Heifers less than 200kg topped at 250c/kg and averaged 214c/kg, while heifers in the 200kg to 280kg range topped at 310c/kg and averaged 231c/kg.
Heifers from 280kg to 330kg hit 308c/kg and averaging 252c/kg.
Heifers weighing 330kg to 400kg topped at 290c/kg, averaging 244c/kg, and those from 400kg to 500kg topped at 302c/kg, averaging 246c/kg.
Cows in the 330kg to 400kg range reached 170c/kg and averaged 139c/kg; the 400kg to 500kg range topped at 235c/kg, averaging 202c/kg, and the 500kg to 600kg range topped at 240c/kg, averaging 215c/kg.
Cows tipping the scales at more than 600kg topped at 250c/kg, averaging 223c/kg.
RJ and CL Anscombe, The Range, Roma, sold Droughtmaster-cross cows to 244c/kg, reaching a top of $1465 to average $1268.
Full Dielsel Pty Ltd, Allambie, Bourke, sold Angus-cross steers to 404c/kg, reaching a top of $1018 to average $954.
Their quality Angus-cross heifers sold to 304c/kg, reaching a top of $1130 to average $735.
JD and LE Russell, Quandong, Dirranbandi, sold Angus-cross steers to 376c/kg, reaching a top of $1197 to average $1145.
